Den Automation Reborn as Den Switches

The most read story on Automated Home last year was on the launch of the Den Automation system. It all ended in tears though as Den entered administration before the year was out.

But now it looks as though Den is set to rise from the ashes with its assets and IP having been acquired by a previous investor who intends restart development whilst “making sure that customers who have bought Den products are supported”.

Here’s the statement in full…

As of 18th February 2020, the assets and IP rights of Den Automation Ltd has been acquired by one of the largest previous investors through the liquidation process. The assets, both tangible and intangible, will be transferred over to Den Switches Ltd, a newly formed company with the intention of restoring operations and continuing product development from our new London office.

We are committed to restoring services and restarting customer support operations as soon as possible, followed closely by resuming engineering and manufacturing activities. Making sure that customers who have bought Den products are supported and happy with their products is a key goal of the new company and we will be reaching out to existing customers once we are able to offer them support.

At the time of the liquidation, Den Automation Ltd had released 5 hardware products into the market with a number of other products left in various stages of development. Several software and services were released into production with many others (including “local” integration support that was a popular request by early customers) were under development. As soon as we are able to bring engineering teams back online, development will resume.

We are interested in hearing your thoughts and comments, including feature requests and what smart products you might be interested in from Den in the future. Please contact us at hello@denswitches.com

Please note that Den Switches Ltd is a new entity.

Any matters concerning Den Automation Ltd should be directed to the appointed liquidators Wilkin Chapman Business Solutions Ltd.