Faradite Goes Global

Faradite was founded in 2015 with the goal of designing and manufacturing smart home accessories for the professional smart home market. Faradite’s most popular product range, the tiny Motion Sensor 360 range has been exported to over 40 countries worldwide and is trusted by installers of Lutron, Control4, Crestron and Savant to name a few.

Faradite has seen 5 years of consistent growth and their latest international expansion aims to improve how they serve their international customers.

International Expansion

The new international expansion sees the creation of a network of international warehouses. The addition of these physical warehouse locations will be complemented by the creation of 2 new websites that will host an EU and USA Webstore.

The US webstore will benefit from dollar pricing on products relevant to the US markets. Importantly all orders placed on the US webshop will be fulfilled from our international network for warehouses meaning faster delivery times and less import bureaucracy. This will improve how customers in the USA browse products, place orders and it will ensure customers in the US benefit from the fastest possible delivery times.

Customers in mainland Europe will also benefit from a host of improvements that the new international expansion will allow. Fixed Euro pricing means European customers can provide accurate quotes to their customers. For French and German speaking customers the EU store has been fully translated so customers can browse in their native language. Importantly the EU store has also been set up to be serviced from a EU warehouse so in a post brexit landscape, Faradite can continue to service their EU customers quickly and effectively.

In practical terms, visitors to the Faradite site will be automatically redirected to the relevant store for their location. “We have seen strong growth around the world, we felt like the right thing to do is make the buying process for our international customers even easier. We see this as a way of saying thank you for the continued trust they place in our products.” Chris Turner

Alongside this international expansion Faradite continues to develop new and exciting products for the professional smart home installer including our new volt free keypad range and the introduction of a range of KNX products.

faradite.com