Our Apple 5G iPhone 2020 Announcement Cheat Sheet

This years iPhone presentation has just ended. So here’s our usual cheat sheet, distilling all the hype down to some bitesized facts…
iPhone
- New iPhone 12
- A14 Bionic Chip ‘Fastest Chip Ever in a Smart Phone’
- 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU
- 5 nm process technology – 11.8 billion transistors
- Neural engine up from 8 to 16 cores. 11 trillion ops per sec
- 5G across all new models
- up to 3.5Gbps download
- ‘Higher spec’ iPhones support millimetre wave 5G
- 6.1 display with reduced boarders
- Compared to last gen, 11% thinner, 15% smaller. 16% lighter
- Super Retina XDR OLED display, 2x pixels of iPhone 11
- 1,200 nits brightness, nearly 2x iPhone 11
- 2 Rear Cameras – Ultra Wide & Wide
- ‘Night Mode’ now on all iPhone 12 Cameras
- New ‘Night Mode Time-lapse’
- MagSafe for iPhone improves Wireless Charging experience with magnets
- 15 watt wireless charging, new cases will have magnets
- ‘Ceramic Shield’ Glass, Toughest Yet
- 4x better drop performance
- ‘Smart Data Mode’ drops from 5G to LTE to Save Battery
- Comes in Black, White, Red, Green & Blue
- USB-C to Lighting cable included, No headphone or charger in box,
- Starts at £799, order from this Friday 16th, available from 23rd
- iPhone 12 mini
- New smaller form factor
- 5.4″ Display
- All the Same Features as iPhone 12
- Starts at £699, order from Nov 6th, Ships Nov 13th
- iPhone 12 Pro
- Premium materials Stainless Steel band, Ceramic Shield
- Tighter Borders Allow Bigger Displays
- 6.1″ Display – 6.7″ for Max – nearly identical form factors as 11
- IP68 up to 6 meters at 30 mins
- ‘Deep Fusion’ on all 4 Cameras
- Apple ‘Pro-Raw’ coming later this year
- Pro-Video adds 10-bit HDR Video Recording,
- Record in Dolby Vison HDR, 4K 60fps
- Pro – Ultra Wide, Wide, Telephoto rear cameras 4x optical zoom
- Pro Max – Ultra Wide, Wide, Telephoto rear cameras 5x optical zoom
- Pro Max – sensor shift stabilisation
- LiDAR Scanner Depth Mapping Helps Camera & Other Apps
- Eg 6x faster focussing in low light
- Comes in Silver, Graphite, Gold & Pacific Blue
- Pro Starts at £999 (now with 128gb), order from this Friday 16th, available from 23rd October.
- Max Starts £1,099, order from Nov 6th, Ships Nov 13th
New HomePod Mini
- New Smart Speaker
- Smart Home Voice Control with Siri & Home App
- Backlit Touch Panel for Controls
- 360 degree speaker
- Apple S5 Chip onboard
- 2 in same room become stereo pair
- Intercom feature between HomePods and iOS Devices
- Charcoal or White
- $99, Avail to order Nov 6th, ships Nov 16th
