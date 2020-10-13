Our Apple 5G iPhone 2020 Announcement Cheat Sheet

iPhone Cheat Sheet - 2020

October 13, 2020

This years iPhone presentation has just ended. So here’s our usual cheat sheet, distilling all the hype down to some bitesized facts…

iPhone

  • New iPhone 12
  • A14 Bionic Chip ‘Fastest Chip Ever in a Smart Phone’
  • 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU
  • 5 nm process technology – 11.8 billion transistors
  • Neural engine up from 8 to 16 cores. 11 trillion ops per sec
  • 5G across all new models
  • up to 3.5Gbps download
  • ‘Higher spec’ iPhones support millimetre wave 5G
  • 6.1 display with reduced boarders
  • Compared to last gen, 11% thinner, 15% smaller. 16% lighter
  • Super Retina XDR OLED display, 2x pixels of iPhone 11
  • 1,200 nits brightness, nearly 2x iPhone 11
  • 2 Rear Cameras – Ultra Wide & Wide
  • ‘Night Mode’ now on all iPhone 12 Cameras
  • New ‘Night Mode Time-lapse’
  • MagSafe for iPhone improves Wireless Charging experience with magnets
  • 15 watt wireless charging, new cases will have magnets
  • ‘Ceramic Shield’ Glass, Toughest Yet
  • 4x better drop performance
  • ‘Smart Data Mode’ drops from 5G to LTE to Save Battery
  • Comes in Black, White, Red, Green & Blue
  • USB-C to Lighting cable included, No headphone or charger in box,
  • Starts at £799, order from this Friday 16th, available from 23rd
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • New smaller form factor
  • 5.4″ Display
  • All the Same Features as iPhone 12
  • Starts at £699, order from Nov 6th, Ships Nov 13th
iPhone 12 Pro Cameras
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • Premium materials Stainless Steel band, Ceramic Shield
  • Tighter Borders Allow Bigger Displays
  • 6.1″ Display – 6.7″ for Max – nearly identical form factors as 11
  • IP68 up to 6 meters at 30 mins
  • ‘Deep Fusion’ on all 4 Cameras
  • Apple ‘Pro-Raw’ coming later this year
  • Pro-Video adds 10-bit HDR Video Recording,
  • Record in Dolby Vison HDR, 4K 60fps
  • Pro – Ultra Wide, Wide, Telephoto rear cameras 4x optical zoom
  • Pro Max – Ultra Wide, Wide, Telephoto rear cameras 5x optical zoom
  • Pro Max – sensor shift stabilisation
  • LiDAR Scanner Depth Mapping Helps Camera & Other Apps
  • Eg 6x faster focussing in low light
  • Comes in Silver, Graphite, Gold & Pacific Blue
  • Pro Starts at £999 (now with 128gb), order from this Friday 16th, available from 23rd October.
  • Max Starts £1,099, order from Nov 6th, Ships Nov 13th
iPhone 12 - A14 Bionic

New HomePod Mini

  • New Smart Speaker
  • Smart Home Voice Control with Siri & Home App
  • Backlit Touch Panel for Controls
  • 360 degree speaker
  • Apple S5 Chip onboard
  • 2 in same room become stereo pair
  • Intercom feature between HomePods and iOS Devices
  • Charcoal or White
  • $99, Avail to order Nov 6th, ships Nov 16th

apple.com

Be the first to comment on "Our Apple 5G iPhone 2020 Announcement Cheat Sheet"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.