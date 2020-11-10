Our Cheat Sheet on Todays Apple Silicon & New Mac Reveal

Here’s our regular cheat sheet, breaking down tonights presentation of the first of the new generation of Macs powered by Apple silicon.
Hardware
- Apple M1 SoC
- 5 nanometer, 16 billion transistors
- 8-Core CPU,
- 4 x high performance cores, 4 x high efficiency cores
- “Worlds fastest CPU core”
- “Worlds best performance per watt” (3x best previous)
- Up to 8-cores in GPU
- “Worlds fastest integrated graphics”
- 16-Core Neural Engine
- Includes Secure Enclave
- Unified Memory Architecture
Software
- macOS Big Sur designed for Apple Silicon
- “Almost 2x more responsive”
- “Quiet performance & Better Battery Life”
- Logic Pro – run up to 3x more instruments and plugins
- Universal App (for Intel & Apple CPUs)
- Lightroom due next month
- Rosetta2
- Run iOS Apps on Mac
- Big Sur released next Thursday
New 13″ MacBook Air
- New 13″ MacBook Air with M1
- Up to 3.5x faster than previous gen
- Up to 5x faster graphic performance
- Edit multiple streams of 4k ProRes video
- Up to 9x faster on Machine Learning tasks
- SSD up to 2x faster
- Fan-less, Silent design
- Touch ID, WiFi 6, Improved Camera
- Up to 18 hours of video playback (6 hours more than previous)
- From £999, Available from next week (order today)
New 13″ MacBook Pro
- New 13″ MacBook Pro with M1
- Up to 2.8x faster performance
- Up to 5x faster graphics
- Playback 8K ProRes Video
- Up to 11x faster on Machine Learning tasks
- “Active cooling system”
- Up to 20 hours of video playback (10 hours more than previous)
- Longest Battery Life Ever in a Mac
- Improved microphone array
- Touch ID, WiFi 6, Improved Camera
- USB-C Ports support Thunderbolt & USB4
- From £1,299, Available from next week (order today)
New Mac mini
- New Mac mini with M1
- Up to 3x faster than previous quad core
- 6x faster graphic performance
- Up to 15x faster on Machine Learning tasks
- USB-C Ports support Thunderbolt & USB4
- From £699 ($100 lower than before), Available from next week (order today)
