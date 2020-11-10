Our Cheat Sheet on Todays Apple Silicon & New Mac Reveal

Apple Silicon

November 10, 2020

Here’s our regular cheat sheet, breaking down tonights presentation of the first of the new generation of Macs powered by Apple silicon.

Hardware

  • Apple M1 SoC
  • 5 nanometer, 16 billion transistors
  • 8-Core CPU,
  • 4 x high performance cores, 4 x high efficiency cores
  • “Worlds fastest CPU core”
  • “Worlds best performance per watt” (3x best previous)
  • Up to 8-cores in GPU
  • “Worlds fastest integrated graphics”
  • 16-Core Neural Engine
  • Includes Secure Enclave
  • Unified Memory Architecture
Apple M1

Software

  • macOS Big Sur designed for Apple Silicon
  • “Almost 2x more responsive”
  • “Quiet performance & Better Battery Life”
  • Logic Pro – run up to 3x more instruments and plugins
  • Universal App (for Intel & Apple CPUs)
  • Lightroom due next month
  • Rosetta2
  • Run iOS Apps on Mac
  • Big Sur released next Thursday

New 13″ MacBook Air

  • New 13″ MacBook Air with M1
  • Up to 3.5x faster than previous gen
  • Up to 5x faster graphic performance
  • Edit multiple streams of 4k ProRes video
  • Up to 9x faster on Machine Learning tasks
  • SSD up to 2x faster
  • Fan-less, Silent design
  • Touch ID, WiFi 6, Improved Camera
  • Up to 18 hours of video playback (6 hours more than previous)
  • From £999, Available from next week (order today)
New MacBook Pro M1

New 13″ MacBook Pro

  • New 13″ MacBook Pro with M1
  • Up to 2.8x faster performance
  • Up to 5x faster graphics
  • Playback 8K ProRes Video
  • Up to 11x faster on Machine Learning tasks
  • “Active cooling system”
  • Up to 20 hours of video playback (10 hours more than previous)
  • Longest Battery Life Ever in a Mac
  • Improved microphone array
  • Touch ID, WiFi 6, Improved Camera
  • USB-C Ports support Thunderbolt & USB4
  • From £1,299, Available from next week (order today)

New Mac mini

  • New Mac mini with M1
  • Up to 3x faster than previous quad core
  • 6x faster graphic performance
  • Up to 15x faster on Machine Learning tasks
  • USB-C Ports support Thunderbolt & USB4
  • From £699 ($100 lower than before), Available from next week (order today)

