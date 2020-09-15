Our iPad & Apple Watch 2020 Keynote Cheat Sheet

The keynote just ended so here is all the important stuff in our usual bite-sized chunks…
iPad
- New iPad 8th Gen
- A12 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine
- 40% Faster CPU, 2x Graphics Performance
- Starts at £329, available from Friday
- New iPad Air
- New design similar to iPad Pro
- A14 Bionic Chip
- 5 nanometer, 11.8 billion transistors
- 40% Faster CPU, 30% Faster GPU
- 16 core Neural Engine up to 2x faster
- 10.9″ ‘Liquid Retina’ Display, 2360×1640
- USB-C (yay!)
- WiFi 6
- Touch ID now in Power Button
- Stereo Audio in landscape
- Available in 5 colours
- Starts at £579, available from next month
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Series 6
- 6th Gen S6 chip
- New Colours, Blue, Red
- New Health Sensor
- Blood Oxygen Sensor
- Measures VO2 Max
- Range of New Faces
- New straps including the stretchable ‘Solo Loop’
- ‘Family Setup’ for people with a watch but not an iPhone
- Start at £379, Available from Friday
- New Apple Watch SE
- Same sized display
- S5 chip
- Cellular model also available
- Starts at £269
Apple Fitness+
- New Service for Apple Watch
- New Workout System, With Music
- Including – Yoga, Cycling, Dance, Treadmill, Strength, Core, Rowing, Mindful Cool down
- £9.99/Month or £79.99/Year
- Launches late 2020
- 3 months free with a new Apple Watch
Apple One
- New Apple One service
- Bundles the following for you or your family
- iCloud
- Apple Music
- Apple TV+
- Apple Arcade
- Apple News+
- Apple Fitness+
- Coming this Autumn
- Starting at £14.95 / Month
Launching Tomorrow
- iOS 14
- watchOS 7
- tvOS 14
