Our iPad & Apple Watch 2020 Keynote Cheat Sheet

New iPad Air

September 15, 2020

The keynote just ended so here is all the important stuff in our usual bite-sized chunks…

iPad

  • New iPad 8th Gen
  • A12 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine
  • 40% Faster CPU, 2x Graphics Performance
  • Starts at £329, available from Friday
  • New iPad Air
  • New design similar to iPad Pro
  • A14 Bionic Chip
  • 5 nanometer, 11.8 billion transistors
  • 40% Faster CPU, 30% Faster GPU
  • 16 core Neural Engine up to 2x faster
  • 10.9″ ‘Liquid Retina’ Display, 2360×1640
  • USB-C (yay!)
  • WiFi 6
  • Touch ID now in Power Button
  • Stereo Audio in landscape
  • Available in 5 colours
  • Starts at £579, available from next month

Apple Watch

  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • 6th Gen S6 chip
  • New Colours, Blue, Red
  • New Health Sensor
  • Blood Oxygen Sensor
  • Measures VO2 Max
  • Range of New Faces
  • New straps including the stretchable ‘Solo Loop’
  • ‘Family Setup’ for people with a watch but not an iPhone
  • Start at £379, Available from Friday
  • New Apple Watch SE
  • Same sized display
  • S5 chip
  • Cellular model also available
  • Starts at £269

Apple Fitness+

  • New Service for Apple Watch
  • New Workout System, With Music
  • Including – Yoga, Cycling, Dance, Treadmill, Strength, Core, Rowing, Mindful Cool down
  • £9.99/Month or £79.99/Year
  • Launches late 2020
  • 3 months free with a new Apple Watch
Apple One Service

Apple One

  • New Apple One service
  • Bundles the following for you or your family
  • iCloud
  • Apple Music
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Arcade
  • Apple News+
  • Apple Fitness+
  • Coming this Autumn
  • Starting at £14.95 / Month

Launching Tomorrow

  • iOS 14
  • watchOS 7
  • tvOS 14

