Our iPhone 13, iPad and Apple Watch Series 7 Cheat Sheet

Tim has gone for a lie down after todays iPhone 13 presentation. So here’s our usual cheat sheet, with most of the details and none of the BS…

iPhone

New iPhone 13

New A15 Bionic

5 nm Architecture, 15 billion transistors

6 core CPU, 4 core GPU, 16 core Neural Engine

2 diagonally arranged camera

All new Wide Camera gathers 47% more light

Sensor Shift from 12 Pro Max now on 13 standard & mini

New ‘Rack Focus’ cinematic mode

20% smaller notch

28% Brighter OLED Display

2.5 hours longer battery life compared to iPhone 12

Now starts at 128GB, new 512GB option

Pre order from Friday – available 24th Sept

Starts at – Mini £679, standard £770

New iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max

As above plus…

5 core GPU

25% brighter Displays

6.1″ Pro, 6.7″ Pro Max

ProMotion Display from 10Hz to 120Hz

All new Rear camera system

77mm tele (3x), ultra wide f1.8, wide f1.5

Ultra wide allows macro photography at 2 cms

All cameras have night mode

ProRes video coming later this year

Bigger Battery – 1.5 to 2.5 hours longer

4 colours

New 1TB GB Option

Pre order from Friday – available 24th Sept

Starts at – Pro £949 & Pro Max £1,049

Apple Watch

New Apple Watch Series 7

Nearly 20% more screen than S6 in slightly larger body

up to 70% brighter when wrist is down

Fit nearly 50% more text on screen

New onscreen keyboard for tapping or sliding

Improved durability – stronger screen & IP6X

18 hour battery life

chargers up to 33% faster

new USB C cable – Charge to 80% in 30mins

WatchOS 8 adds support for cycling

Available in new colours

Available later this Autumn

Starts at £399

(series 3 still available from £199)

iPad

New iPad

A13 Bionic CPU

20% Faster in all aspects

Cameras have improved autofocus & low light performance

12MP ultra wide front camera with ‘Centre Stage’ feature from Pro

Truetone

Supports 1st Gen Apple Pencil

Ships with iPadOS 15

Starts with double the storage – 64GB

Pre order from today – available next week

Starts at £319

New iPad Mini

‘Complete redesign’

Narrower bezels

New colours

Liquid Retina Display

Bigger 8.3″ screen in same size form factor

Touch ID on top button

40% CPU & 80% GPU improvements

USB C

5G Available – up to 3.5Gbps

Rear Camera now 12MP with true tone flash

12MP ultra-wide front camera with ‘Centre Stage’ feature from Pro

Stereo speakers in landscape

Supports 2nd Gen Apple Pencil

Pre order from today – available next week

Starts at £479

