Our iPhone 13, iPad and Apple Watch Series 7 Cheat Sheet

Tim has gone for a lie down after todays iPhone 13 presentation. So here’s our usual cheat sheet, with most of the details and none of the BS…
iPhone
- New iPhone 13
- New A15 Bionic
- 5 nm Architecture, 15 billion transistors
- 6 core CPU, 4 core GPU, 16 core Neural Engine
- 2 diagonally arranged camera
- All new Wide Camera gathers 47% more light
- Sensor Shift from 12 Pro Max now on 13 standard & mini
- New ‘Rack Focus’ cinematic mode
- 20% smaller notch
- 28% Brighter OLED Display
- 2.5 hours longer battery life compared to iPhone 12
- Now starts at 128GB, new 512GB option
- Pre order from Friday – available 24th Sept
- Starts at – Mini £679, standard £770
- New iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max
- As above plus…
- 5 core GPU
- 25% brighter Displays
- 6.1″ Pro, 6.7″ Pro Max
- ProMotion Display from 10Hz to 120Hz
- All new Rear camera system
- 77mm tele (3x), ultra wide f1.8, wide f1.5
- Ultra wide allows macro photography at 2 cms
- All cameras have night mode
- ProRes video coming later this year
- Bigger Battery – 1.5 to 2.5 hours longer
- 4 colours
- New 1TB GB Option
- Pre order from Friday – available 24th Sept
- Starts at – Pro £949 & Pro Max £1,049
Apple Watch
- New Apple Watch Series 7
- Nearly 20% more screen than S6 in slightly larger body
- up to 70% brighter when wrist is down
- Fit nearly 50% more text on screen
- New onscreen keyboard for tapping or sliding
- Improved durability – stronger screen & IP6X
- 18 hour battery life
- chargers up to 33% faster
- new USB C cable – Charge to 80% in 30mins
- WatchOS 8 adds support for cycling
- Available in new colours
- Available later this Autumn
- Starts at £399
- (series 3 still available from £199)
iPad
- New iPad
- A13 Bionic CPU
- 20% Faster in all aspects
- Cameras have improved autofocus & low light performance
- 12MP ultra wide front camera with ‘Centre Stage’ feature from Pro
- Truetone
- Supports 1st Gen Apple Pencil
- Ships with iPadOS 15
- Starts with double the storage – 64GB
- Pre order from today – available next week
- Starts at £319
- New iPad Mini
- ‘Complete redesign’
- Narrower bezels
- New colours
- Liquid Retina Display
- Bigger 8.3″ screen in same size form factor
- Touch ID on top button
- 40% CPU & 80% GPU improvements
- USB C
- 5G Available – up to 3.5Gbps
- Rear Camera now 12MP with true tone flash
- 12MP ultra-wide front camera with ‘Centre Stage’ feature from Pro
- Stereo speakers in landscape
- Supports 2nd Gen Apple Pencil
- Pre order from today – available next week
- Starts at £479
