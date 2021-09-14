Our iPhone 13, iPad and Apple Watch Series 7 Cheat Sheet

Apple iPhone Keynote 2021

September 14, 2021

Tim has gone for a lie down after todays iPhone 13 presentation. So here’s our usual cheat sheet, with most of the details and none of the BS…

iPhone

  • New iPhone 13
  • New A15 Bionic
  • 5 nm Architecture, 15 billion transistors
  • 6 core CPU, 4 core GPU, 16 core Neural Engine
  • 2 diagonally arranged camera
  • All new Wide Camera gathers 47% more light
  • Sensor Shift from 12 Pro Max now on 13 standard & mini
  • New ‘Rack Focus’ cinematic mode
  • 20% smaller notch
  • 28% Brighter OLED Display
  • 2.5 hours longer battery life compared to iPhone 12
  • Now starts at 128GB, new 512GB option
  • Pre order from Friday – available 24th Sept
  • Starts at – Mini £679, standard £770
New iPhone 13 Pro
  • New iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max
  • As above plus…
  • 5 core GPU
  • 25% brighter Displays
  • 6.1″ Pro, 6.7″ Pro Max
  • ProMotion Display from 10Hz to 120Hz
  • All new Rear camera system
  • 77mm tele (3x), ultra wide f1.8, wide f1.5
  • Ultra wide allows macro photography at 2 cms
  • All cameras have night mode
  • ProRes video coming later this year
  • Bigger Battery – 1.5 to 2.5 hours longer
  • 4 colours
  • New 1TB GB Option
  • Pre order from Friday – available 24th Sept
  • Starts at – Pro £949 & Pro Max £1,049
Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch

  • New Apple Watch Series 7
  • Nearly 20% more screen than S6 in slightly larger body
  • up to 70% brighter when wrist is down
  • Fit nearly 50% more text on screen
  • New onscreen keyboard for tapping or sliding
  • Improved durability – stronger screen & IP6X
  • 18 hour battery life
  • chargers up to 33% faster
  • new USB C cable – Charge to 80% in 30mins
  • WatchOS 8 adds support for cycling
  • Available in new colours
  • Available later this Autumn
  • Starts at £399
  • (series 3 still available from £199)

iPad

  • New iPad
  • A13 Bionic CPU
  • 20% Faster in all aspects
  • Cameras have improved autofocus & low light performance
  • 12MP ultra wide front camera with ‘Centre Stage’ feature from Pro
  • Truetone
  • Supports 1st Gen Apple Pencil
  • Ships with iPadOS 15
  • Starts with double the storage – 64GB
  • Pre order from today – available next week
  • Starts at £319
New iPad mini 2021
  • New iPad Mini
  • ‘Complete redesign’
  • Narrower bezels
  • New colours
  • Liquid Retina Display
  • Bigger 8.3″ screen in same size form factor
  • Touch ID on top button
  • 40% CPU & 80% GPU improvements
  • USB C
  • 5G Available – up to 3.5Gbps
  • Rear Camera now 12MP with true tone flash
  • 12MP ultra-wide front camera with ‘Centre Stage’ feature from Pro
  • Stereo speakers in landscape
  • Supports 2nd Gen Apple Pencil
  • Pre order from today – available next week
  • Starts at £479

apple.com

Be the first to comment on "Our iPhone 13, iPad and Apple Watch Series 7 Cheat Sheet"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.