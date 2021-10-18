Our “Unleashed” Apple Event Cheat Sheet

Here’s the numbers on the new MacBook Pros just announced…
MacBook Pro
- New M1 Pro SoC
- 5nm
- 10 CPU Cores
- 16 GPU Cores
- New M1 Max SoC
- 400GB/s memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 64GB
- 10 CPU Cores
- 32 GPU Cores
- New 14″ & 16″ MacBook Pros
- 16.8mm & 15.5mm thick
- Touchbar has gone \o/
- SD Slot is back \o/
- HDMI Port is Back
- 3 x Thunderbolt 4
- Magsafe 3 – plus still charge by thunderbolt ports
- Screen has a notch like iPhone
- Thinner bezels, larger screens
- 16.2″ & 14.2″ displays
- 120Hz Pro motion
- Liquid Retina HDR Displays, 1,000 nits sustained
- 1080p camera f2.0
- 3-mic array
- 6 speakers on both 14″ & 16″ with Spatial Audio
- Up to 64GB of unified memory
- Edit up to 7 streams of 8K video
- SSDs up to 7.4GB/s (2x faster than before)
- Battery Life – up to 17 hours on 14″, 21 hours on 16″
- New Fast Charge – 50% in 30 mins
- 14″ Price from $1,999
- 16″ Price from $2,499
- Order today available from next week
AirPods
- New 3rd Gen Airpods with Spatial Audio
- Force sensor for more control
- Sweat & Water resistant
- Adaptive EQ (from Pros)
- now up to 6 hours of battery life from 1 charge
- Magsafe & wireless charging case
- $179 – available next week
