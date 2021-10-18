Our “Unleashed” Apple Event Cheat Sheet

Apple M1 Max SoC

October 18, 2021

Here’s the numbers on the new MacBook Pros just announced…

MacBook Pro

  • New M1 Pro SoC
  • 5nm
  • 10 CPU Cores
  • 16 GPU Cores
  • New M1 Max SoC
  • 400GB/s memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 64GB
  • 10 CPU Cores
  • 32 GPU Cores
  • New 14″ & 16″ MacBook Pros
  • 16.8mm & 15.5mm thick
  • Touchbar has gone \o/
  • SD Slot is back \o/
  • HDMI Port is Back
  • 3 x Thunderbolt 4
  • Magsafe 3 – plus still charge by thunderbolt ports
  • Screen has a notch like iPhone
  • Thinner bezels, larger screens
  • 16.2″ & 14.2″ displays
  • 120Hz Pro motion
  • Liquid Retina HDR Displays, 1,000 nits sustained
  • 1080p camera f2.0
  • 3-mic array
  • 6 speakers on both 14″ & 16″ with Spatial Audio
  • Up to 64GB of unified memory
  • Edit up to 7 streams of 8K video
  • SSDs up to 7.4GB/s (2x faster than before)
  • Battery Life – up to 17 hours on 14″, 21 hours on 16″
  • New Fast Charge – 50% in 30 mins
  • 14″ Price from $1,999
  • 16″ Price from $2,499
  • Order today available from next week

AirPods

  • New 3rd Gen Airpods with Spatial Audio
  • Force sensor for more control
  • Sweat & Water resistant
  • Adaptive EQ (from Pros)
  • now up to 6 hours of battery life from 1 charge
  • Magsafe & wireless charging case
  • $179 – available next week

