Our WWDC 2020 Keynote Cheat Sheet – Mac Transitions to Apples Own Silicon

In a covid world WWDC 2020 is 100% via video link.

It will also be remembered for anther reason too. Long rumoured and now confirmed, the Mac is moving to Apple’s own silicon…

Mac

Mac is transitioning to Apples own silicon

“Huge leap forward for the Mac”

“Whole new level of performance”

Scaleable and low power

Common architecture across all platforms

Microsoft & Adobe apps up and running

Emulation – “Rosetta 2 automatically translates existing apps”

New Virtualisation technology

iOS apps will run natively on macOS

First Mac with Apple CPU / GPU due by end of this year

Transition will take around 2 years

macOS

macOS Big Sur

“Entirely New Design”

Control Centre added to the Mac

Redesigned Notification Centre

Widgets return to the Mac

Messages updates similar to iOS

Web Extensions API added to Safari

Safari Tabs and Translations

iOS

iOS 14

Springboard finally gets widgets

Different sizes and “more data rich”

Smart Stack – different widgets automatically

Picture in Picture Video – watch video while in any app

App Library sorts apps into library folders

Tap to hide pages of apps

New Siri compact visual design

New translate on device app works off-line

Messages – pin conversations to the top & improvements to groups

Maps – new maps coming to UK & Ireland this year

EV Routing – factor in chargers, weather and elevation

New NFC Digital Car Keys coming (BMW first)

App Clips – small <10mb popup, fast apps for logins and services

iPadOS

iPadOS 14

New Sidebar for many apps

Universal Search

Apple Pencil – ‘Scribble’ allows writing in any text field

AirPods

Automatic switching between devices as you move around

AirPods Pro gains Spacial Audio for surround sound

watchOS

watchOS 7

New & Updated Faces

New interface to Customising faces & complications

Face sharing – from apps and between watches

New Workout option

Sleep Tracking

Automatic Hand Washing Detection with countdown

tvOS

tvOS 14

Multiuser support for gaming

Picture in Picture

4k Airplay

Privacy

Data minimisation

On Device Intelligence

Security Protections

Transparency & Control

Now able convert existing app logins to Sign in with Apple

More Permissions Requested

More clarity on what data apps collect from you

HomeKit

Open sourced HomeKit

Automations suggested when you add new hardware

Adaptive Lighting matches colour temperature throughout the day

Face Recognition from Cameras based on your photos