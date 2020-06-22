Our WWDC 2020 Keynote Cheat Sheet – Mac Transitions to Apples Own Silicon

In a covid world WWDC 2020 is 100% via video link.
It will also be remembered for anther reason too. Long rumoured and now confirmed, the Mac is moving to Apple’s own silicon…
Mac
- Mac is transitioning to Apples own silicon
- “Huge leap forward for the Mac”
- “Whole new level of performance”
- Scaleable and low power
- Common architecture across all platforms
- Microsoft & Adobe apps up and running
- Emulation – “Rosetta 2 automatically translates existing apps”
- New Virtualisation technology
- iOS apps will run natively on macOS
- First Mac with Apple CPU / GPU due by end of this year
- Transition will take around 2 years
macOS
- macOS Big Sur
- “Entirely New Design”
- Control Centre added to the Mac
- Redesigned Notification Centre
- Widgets return to the Mac
- Messages updates similar to iOS
- Web Extensions API added to Safari
- Safari Tabs and Translations
iOS
- iOS 14
- Springboard finally gets widgets
- Different sizes and “more data rich”
- Smart Stack – different widgets automatically
- Picture in Picture Video – watch video while in any app
- App Library sorts apps into library folders
- Tap to hide pages of apps
- New Siri compact visual design
- New translate on device app works off-line
- Messages – pin conversations to the top & improvements to groups
- Maps – new maps coming to UK & Ireland this year
- EV Routing – factor in chargers, weather and elevation
- New NFC Digital Car Keys coming (BMW first)
- App Clips – small <10mb popup, fast apps for logins and services
iPadOS
- iPadOS 14
- New Sidebar for many apps
- Universal Search
- Apple Pencil – ‘Scribble’ allows writing in any text field
AirPods
- Automatic switching between devices as you move around
- AirPods Pro gains Spacial Audio for surround sound
watchOS
- watchOS 7
- New & Updated Faces
- New interface to Customising faces & complications
- Face sharing – from apps and between watches
- New Workout option
- Sleep Tracking
- Automatic Hand Washing Detection with countdown
tvOS
- tvOS 14
- Multiuser support for gaming
- Picture in Picture
- 4k Airplay
Privacy
- Data minimisation
- On Device Intelligence
- Security Protections
- Transparency & Control
- Now able convert existing app logins to Sign in with Apple
- More Permissions Requested
- More clarity on what data apps collect from you
HomeKit
- Open sourced HomeKit
- Automations suggested when you add new hardware
- Adaptive Lighting matches colour temperature throughout the day
- Face Recognition from Cameras based on your photos
