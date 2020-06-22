Our WWDC 2020 Keynote Cheat Sheet – Mac Transitions to Apples Own Silicon

WWDC 2020

June 22, 2020

In a covid world WWDC 2020 is 100% via video link.

It will also be remembered for anther reason too. Long rumoured and now confirmed, the Mac is moving to Apple’s own silicon…

Mac

  • Mac is transitioning to Apples own silicon
  • “Huge leap forward for the Mac”
  • “Whole new level of performance”
  • Scaleable and low power
  • Common architecture across all platforms
  • Microsoft & Adobe apps up and running
  • Emulation – “Rosetta 2 automatically translates existing apps”
  • New Virtualisation technology
  • iOS apps will run natively on macOS
  • First Mac with Apple CPU / GPU due by end of this year
  • Transition will take around 2 years

macOS

  • macOS Big Sur
  • “Entirely New Design”
  • Control Centre added to the Mac
  • Redesigned Notification Centre
  • Widgets return to the Mac
  • Messages updates similar to iOS
  • Web Extensions API added to Safari
  • Safari Tabs and Translations
macOS Big Sur

iOS

iOS 14
  • iOS 14
  • Springboard finally gets widgets
  • Different sizes and “more data rich”
  • Smart Stack – different widgets automatically
  • Picture in Picture Video – watch video while in any app
  • App Library sorts apps into library folders
  • Tap to hide pages of apps
  • New Siri compact visual design
  • New translate on device app works off-line
  • Messages – pin conversations to the top & improvements to groups
  • Maps – new maps coming to UK & Ireland this year
  • EV Routing – factor in chargers, weather and elevation
  • New NFC Digital Car Keys coming (BMW first)
  • App Clips – small <10mb popup, fast apps for logins and services

iPadOS

  • iPadOS 14
  • New Sidebar for many apps
  • Universal Search
  • Apple Pencil – ‘Scribble’ allows writing in any text field

AirPods

  • Automatic switching between devices as you move around
  • AirPods Pro gains Spacial Audio for surround sound

watchOS

  • watchOS 7
  • New & Updated Faces
  • New interface to Customising faces & complications
  • Face sharing – from apps and between watches
  • New Workout option
  • Sleep Tracking
  • Automatic Hand Washing Detection with countdown

tvOS

  • tvOS 14
  • Multiuser support for gaming
  • Picture in Picture
  • 4k Airplay

Privacy

  • Data minimisation
  • On Device Intelligence
  • Security Protections
  • Transparency & Control
  • Now able convert existing app logins to Sign in with Apple
  • More Permissions Requested
  • More clarity on what data apps collect from you
WWDC HomeKit

HomeKit

  • Open sourced HomeKit
  • Automations suggested when you add new hardware
  • Adaptive Lighting matches colour temperature throughout the day
  • Face Recognition from Cameras based on your photos

