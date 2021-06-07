Our WWDC 2021 Keynote Cheat Sheet – The Snoozefest

This years virtual keynote was a polished but long winded 105 minute affair that lacked any wow moment. Here’s some of what Apple announced…

HomeKit

HomeKeys – unlock your house, office, hotel room, car with iPhone or Apple Watch

Ask Siri to play TV shows

SharePlay allows you to watch with friends via FaceTime

HomePod Mini can be a selected as speaker for Apple TV

3rd party HomeKit accessory makers can now add Siri to their devices

matter support coming in iOS 15

General Stuff

Mail privacy protection hides your IP and stops read notifications. New setting to show what an app accesses and what URLs it shares your data with. On device speech recognition means no recordings to the cloud. Also means no Internet connection required for some Siri commands. iCloud accounts can now add a recovery contact as well as ‘Legacy’ contacts for when you die.

New iCloud+ service adds Private Relay, encrypting your traffic and routing it through 2 relays. HomeKit encrypted video support.

The Health App can measure mobility data and Walking Steadiness checks if your fall risk is increasing. New sharing health data capabilities with your doctor (US only) or people you choose – monitor elderly parents for example.

macOS

macOS Monterey – public beta in July

Universal Control – single mouse and keyboard across Mac and iPad

AirPlay to Mac – send AV to a Mac

Shortcuts coming to the Mac

Safari – Redesign reduces clutter & adds Tab Groups

Safari get extensions on iPhone & iPad

Focus – allows you to filter certain apps and people

TestFlight coming to the Mac

iOS

iOS 15 – public beta in July

Messages – ‘Shared with You’ for new ways to share photos and music

FaceTime – many feature updates

SharePlay – new way to watch and listen together

Notifications – tweaked design with Notification Summary

Focus – allows you to filter certain apps and people, across all devices

Live Text – pulls text from photos

Photo Search added to Spotlight

Keys coming to homes, offices and hotels as well as cars

ID Cards (eg US Driving licenses) coming to Wallet

Maps – 3D Cities (inc London) coming to CarPlay too

iPadOS

New Multitasking controls

The ‘Shelf’ shows minimised open apps

Widgets can now be placed anywhere on home screen

App library added to iPad, same as iPhone

Quick Note – launched from corner of almost any app

Translate coming to iPad

Swift Playgrounds – build apps on iPad

watchOS

watchOS 8

New Fitness+ Workouts Added

New Portraits Watch face

Share photos, messages and mail directly from watch

New app shelf

A new animation in Breathe app (seriously)

AirPods

Conversation Boost for AirPods Pro

Siri can now announce notifications

AirPods can now be found using the Find My app

Spacial Audio coming to tvOS and M1 Macs