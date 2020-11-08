Useful Gadget of the Week: Inexpensive Bedside iPhone & Apple Watch Charger

I’ve tried a couple of these wireless bedside chargers for my phone and watch and this Seneo model is the one I can recommend.

Despite being plastic, it has survived better than my previous metal one. It’s better thought out too. There’s no faffing with the watch strap, just take it off your wrist and set it on the charger where it rests on the little rubber pad beneath.

And because it’s on its side like this, the Apple Watch ‘Nightstand Mode’ kicks in. This allows you to use your watch as your bedside clock.

Any small shock will turn the watch display on briefly to show the date, time and any alarm set. A little silent knock on your nightstand with the heal of your hand is enough to activate it. I love this feature and it works really well.

If I had one niggle it’s that the green charging LED along the front edge is a little bright at night, but that could be solved with some of these.

You’ll need to use your own Apple Watch charging cable and add a USB charger. Nothing fancy is required as speed isn’t really an issue here as you are charging over night, so something like this is ideal.

There are 2 coils so you can have your iPhone in landscape or portrait mode and it will still charge. If you have AirPods then there’s a version for that too.

So, for under twenty quid you can remove your bedside clock, declutter a little and make sure your devices are always charged overnight without having to attach any cables.

Available from Amazon

Sale 1,720 Reviews Seneo New Version Dual 2 in 1 Wireless Charger, Apple Watch Charging Stand, Nightstand Mode for iWatch Series 5/4/3/2, 7.5W Fast Charging for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XR/Xs/X/8/8P (No iWatch Cable) Charging House for iPhone and Apple Watch : Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charger works as the perfect combination of a wireless fast charger for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XS/XS Max/XR/X/8/8P or an Apple Watch Series 5/4/3/2 (Nightstand Mode available) charging holder. Gift for Apple fans

Best bedside nightstand charger : The nightstand mode of Apple Watch is available with the watch charging holder for viewing time, date, and your alarm at a glance conveniently. What's more, extra cable storage room in the bottom keeps it tidy by storing all the cable in

More Than Wireless Charger : The two-coil wireless charging stand creates a more stable charging experience, intermittent charge or Overheating caused by a mismatch would not occur anymore. Meanwhile, Seneo Wave Mat 193 works as a smartphone holder that charge your phone in two ways: Vertical charging in working time, the facial recognition is available and send message easily; Charge your phone horizontally during the rest period, watch a TV show or practice yoga in spare time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

More

WhatsApp

Print



Skype

Tumblr



Telegram

Pocket





Last update on 2020-11-07 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API