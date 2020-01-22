Automated Home 2.0 – #16 The Wiring Has Begun!

Just a quick update this time, but an exciting one. On Monday these cables were delivered by Epitome Living as the electricians started their first fix wiring.

Hiding on the far left of the photo above is a box of Cat6. perfect for our PoE camera positions around the house, now and in the future.

Next up we have a kilometre of Cat6a for general data duties throughout the house, connecting up to all our UniFi kit. Whilst this may seem like overkill, especially as we’re only using 1Gbps switching, this infrastructure will enable 10Gbps networking internally in the future, as well as provide options for reliable HDMI distribution should that be required later too.

I’ll come back to that purple reel above the Cat6a shortly.

Front and centre in green is 500m of Loxone Tree cable. This is a hybrid cable carrying high current 24v DC for Tree light fittings over 2 x 1.5mm cores, as well as a twisted pair to power switches and sensors. There’s another twisted pair in there too which serves as a data link for each Tree device. We have more of this cable on the way to us too.

The pink wire beside this is 14/4 Speaker Cable. This is a 4 core 14 AWG (approx 1.5mm) cable which feeds stereo audio into a room. We can then link over to the other speaker from the first one. Using this single 4 core cable saves running 2 physical cables back to the rack. It’s also perfect for a single “stereo” speaker, e.g. one with 2 tweeters. The purple cable on top of Cat6a on the left hand side is 14/2 Speaker Cable. This is useful for direct links to individual speakers.

Then we have the 250m of orange CAT7 used for general IO (inputs and outputs). For example, a simple doorbell at the back door, any standard retractive switches that are required, interaction with the garage doors and connections to the MVHR system. Cat7 has individually shielded pairs and carries slightly (but only slightly) higher currents than Cat6a. Also, from a system design point of view, having cable in another colour really helps to identify these IO device runs.

In black we have good old WF100 COAX. While everything in the AV world is moving towards IP, we’re still allowing for a terrestrial antenna and cabling for a satellite dish to see us through the next few years.

Finally in this picture is the white flex. This is 4 Core, which has been specified for the low voltage connections to motors, such as the electric windows and blinds. Not pictured is the 3 Core and Earth for 230v motors on blinds at the other windows.

Other cables that didn’t make this photoshoot include T&E (Twin and Earth) for any 230v lighting fixtures, as well as a 5 Core flex that we’re using for all LED strip work.

We’ve got about 10 days now until the internal plaster work starts and our opportunity to bury any more cable in these walls vanishes. So, what have I forgotten?! 🙂

Next Time

