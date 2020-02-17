Automated Home 2.0 – #18 First Fix Complete

Our electrical first fix is complete.

It’s great to have another stage over, although we also move forward with a hint of trepidation. If I’ve forgotten to wire for something it would be a major upset now, as the plasterers are on site.

Plans

As always the Epitome Living guys have been brilliant and they produced a comprehensive cable plan and wire map with each Loxone light, switch, speaker, network point, door lock and sensor etc all documented and colour coded to match its cable.

Cables

Our great group of sparks then ran in all these colour coded cables according to the plan, back to the area in our garage where the rack will be located (more on that in a future post).

We’ve run in something like 1,000 metres of the various CAT cables, around 800 metres of Loxone Tree cable and about 400 metres of 5 core LED cable.

It’s interesting to see the differences between this time and our previous DIY smart home wiring job back in 1999.

Photos

Here are some images to give a flavour of the electrical first fix. Check out the images in the gallery below and consider following along on the Automated Home Instagram.