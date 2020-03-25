Automated Home 2.0 – #20 All Stop.

Building stopped yesterday.
It’s disappointing of course, but we’re happy that the builders have decided to shut down to protect their team.
Who knows when things will restart, but it’s much more important we all stay at home.
Stay safe everyone.
