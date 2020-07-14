Automated Home 2.0 – #23 We’ve Moved In!

Automated Home 2.0 - Move In Day

July 14, 2020

If you’ve been following along on the Automated Home Instagram you’ll know we moved in last Friday, 10th July.

There’s still plenty to do as the various finishes are completed around the house. There will be lots of updates coming over the weeks and months ahead too, as we finalise all the different aspect of the tech we’ve installed.

It’s been a long journey to this point, 3.5 years since planning started. So we’re looking forward to relaxing a bit and enjoying it, without having 100 decisions to make each day.

Thank you all for your kind support, comments and DM’s that have helped keep us going, especially over the last few months as activity (and stress) crescendoed.

The Automated Home 2.0 is a huge upgrade 🙂

Automated Home 2.0 - Moved In

4 Comments on "Automated Home 2.0 – #23 We’ve Moved In!"

  1. Garry MacDonald | July 14, 2020 at 4:50 pm |

    Ah the great day has dawned when you have moved from ‘installer’ to ‘end user’. Looking forward to hearing how that journey goes in the weeks ahead.

  2. Mark McCall | July 14, 2020 at 5:06 pm |

    @Garry – thanks 🙂

  3. Iain Shaw | July 14, 2020 at 9:11 pm |

    Congratulations Mark

  4. Mark McCall | July 15, 2020 at 7:56 am |

    @Iain – thanks 🙂

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.