Automated Home 2.0 – #23 We’ve Moved In!

If you’ve been following along on the Automated Home Instagram you’ll know we moved in last Friday, 10th July.

There’s still plenty to do as the various finishes are completed around the house. There will be lots of updates coming over the weeks and months ahead too, as we finalise all the different aspect of the tech we’ve installed.

It’s been a long journey to this point, 3.5 years since planning started. So we’re looking forward to relaxing a bit and enjoying it, without having 100 decisions to make each day.

Thank you all for your kind support, comments and DM’s that have helped keep us going, especially over the last few months as activity (and stress) crescendoed.

The Automated Home 2.0 is a huge upgrade 🙂