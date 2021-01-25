Automated Home 2.0 – #34 Spore True Doorbell for Loxone Trigger

The front door of the new Automated Home has a Loxone NFC Code Touch plus the Loxone Intercom too (shouldn’t these be a single unit by now Loxone?).

At the rear of the house we are using a separate UniFi camera with another Loxone NFC Code Touch that can unlock the back door (as well as both garage doors too).

I wanted to add a more conventional looking doorbell here. It needed to be illuminated to attract attention to itself at night, but also be sleek and black to match the contemporary look of the Code Touch.

After a lot of looking around I found this ‘True’ doorbell from Spore Inc. It’s a brushed anodised aluminium metal dome with a ring illuminated by white LEDs (also available in blue, orange, or non-illuminated versions).

It’s a normally open momentary switch which can use either 8-16 Volts AC or 6-12 Volts DC. It’s connected to one of our Loxone digital inputs and a 12v DC power supply.

The Loxone system allows you to use any audio file you want as a doorbell. It then uses the Audioserver to play the sound from all our ceiling speakers around the house. The Epitome Living guys have programmed the system to flash the lights in the garage too incase I’m out there.

At around £50 it’s pretty expensive for what it is, but it was by far the best looking one I found and I’m pleased with the result.

sporedoorbells.com

