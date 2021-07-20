Automated Home 2.0 – #42 Our Kitchen with Parkes Interiors

Of all the different types of companies we visited during the planning stages for the new house we were in more kitchen showrooms than anything else.

In a similar experience that saw us decide on our Architects, when we visited Parkes Interiors we quickly clicked and knew that this was the company for us.

An Eye for Detail

Brian Parkes has an amazing eye for detail and with so many projects under the belt of his second generation family business, he has a wealth of experience to draw upon.

That expertise meant he had solutions with alternative options for everything we threw at him. We also found Brian to be a great sounding board for other aspects of our interiors too.

In the end we didn’t just get our kitchen from Parkes. They also designed and installed the Pantry, the Utility and the slatted oak wall in the living end of the barn.

It was a pleasure to deal with this warm, friendly business and we would highly recommend Parkes to anyone thinking of a kitchen (or bedroom). Thanks Brian!

parkesinteriors.co.uk

