Automated Home 2.0 – #31 We Discuss Our Loxone System on the House Planning Help Podcast

While we were doing our research for the new Automated Home build, there was one podcast that provided us with some really invaluable insights into low energy homes.

Ben Adam-Smith’s House Planning Help show is always full of useful information on thought-provoking topics.

So I was delighted to be asked to be a guest on the latest episode, along with Scott McMurray from the company that installed our Loxone system, Epitome Living.

We talk about Loxone, why we chose it, what it’s controlling and what areas of home automation you should be considering for your own home.

You can listen to the episode on the embedded player below, or right click here to download the mp3. Better yet, subscribe to Ben’s podcast if you are considering your own self-build or renovation…

Remember to check out our Instagram to follow the project, read the rest of the Automated Home 2.0 blog posts. Here are the links to all the products we’ve used in our self-build.

houseplanninghelp.com : epitomeliving.com : loxone.com