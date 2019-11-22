Black Friday Deals in Smart Home Tech

Black Friday bargains start early, and they come and go, so here are a few of the best ones as we find them.

Keep checking back as this page will update between now and Christmas with the newest at the top and expiring deals naturally moving to the bottom.

Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar

Sale Price £329.00 | Was £399.00

With this Sonos Beam sound bar in black, you can experience an incredible sound all whilst you stream your favourite music, watch all of your favourite TV shows or whilst playing video games with voice control.

RRP: £399.00

£329.00

All-new Amazon Echo (3rd generation)

Sale Price £59.99 | Was £89.99

Echo (3rd generation) has new premium speakers powered by Dolby to play 360° audio with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response.

Enjoy premium sound.

RRP: £89.99

£59.99

Linksys WHW0303 Velop Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

Sale Price £284.13 | Was £499.99

Velop Tri-Band system provides whole home mesh Wi-Fi coverage

Ideal for large, 5+ bedroom multi-story homes (up to 6,000 sq ft).

RRP: £499.99

£284.13

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Sale Price £19.99 | Was £39.99

The best-selling Fire TV Stick now with the Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen).

Use the dedicated power, volume & mute buttons to control your compatible TV.

RRP: £39.99

£19.99

Philips Hue / Amazon Echo Bundles from £29.99

Logitech Harmony Elite Advanced Universal Remote Control

Sale Price £115.99 | Was £299.99

Harmony Elite works with over 270,000 entertainment & smart home devices so you can enjoy single-touch control with your favourite brands.

RRP: £299.99

£115.99









Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker

Sale Price £22.00 | Was £49.99

Voice control your music: stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others.

RRP: £49.99

£22.00





Echo Flex | Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa

Sale Price £19.99 | Was £24.99

This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

RRP: £24.99

£19.99





All-new Blink XT2 | Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera

Sale Price £74.99 | Was £99.99

2-year battery life on two AA lithium batteries with a combination of two-way talk, Live View, and motion recording.

RRP: £99.99

£74.99

Amazon Echo Devices from £14.99

Philips Hue Smart Wireless Dimmer Switch

Sale Price £9.99 | was £17.99

Quickly dim or brighten up to 10 lights for games, parties and movies from the comfort of your sofa or bed. Requires the Hue Bridge (sold separately) for the full Hue experience.

RRP: £17.99

NOW £9.99

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link 3-Pack

Sale Price £29.96 | Was £44.99

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for Voice Control. No Hub Required.

Works with any Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub.

RRP: £44.99

£29.96

Ring Video Doorbell plus Echo Dot Charcoal (at no additional cost)

Sale Price £89.00 | Was £123.99

Alexa! Connect your Ring device to your Echo Dot and you will be able to hear and speak to people in front of your camera from your Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

RRP: £123.99

£89.00