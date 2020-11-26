Black Friday Smart Home Bargains

Smart Home Bargains - Black Friday

November 26, 2020

Here’s our pick of some of the best Black Friday smart home bargains.

4th Gen Echo Dot + Philips Hue Bulb Twin Pack

Price: £74.94 £38.99

All-new Echo Dot (4th generation), Charcoal + Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Twin Pack LED (B22) | Bluetooth & ZigBee compatible (no hub required)
  • Meet the all-new Echo Dot—our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.
  • Voice control your entertainment—stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more. Play music, audiobooks and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.
  • Ready to help—ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms and more.
£38.99
Buy on Amazon

New 4th Gen Echo Dot

RRP £49.99 Now £28.99

All-new Echo Dot (4th generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal
  • Meet the all-new Echo Dot—our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.
  • Voice control your entertainment—stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more. Play music, audiobooks and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.
  • Ready to help—ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms and more.
£28.99
Buy on Amazon

New 2nd Gen Ring Video Doorbell

RRP £89.00 £59.00

All-new Ring Video Doorbell | 1080p HD video, Advanced Motion Detection, and easy installation (2nd Gen) | With 30-day free trial of Ring Protect Plan
  • 1080p HD video doorbell with features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.
  • An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision.
  • Receive instant notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or when motion is detected.
£59.00
Buy on Amazon

Google Nest Protect 2nd Gen

RRP £109.00 £88.99

Google Nest Protect 2nd Generation Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Battery)
  • Voice alarms with custom location
  • Phone alerts include: - Low-battery - Smoke - Carbon monoxide - Sensor failure
  • Split-Spectrum Sensor
£88.99
Buy on Amazon

Hive Active Heating

RRP £179.00 £121.99

Hive Active Heating Thermostat Without Professional Installation - Works with Amazon Alexa
  • Heating Boost - For up to six hours
  • Heating Schedules - Set up to 6 daily time slots
  • Automatic Frost Protection - Helps prevent frozen pipes
£121.99
Buy on Amazon

Philips Hue Play

RRP £64.99 £55.00

Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar Single Pack Base Unit, Entertainment Lighting for TV and Gaming (Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit), White
  • Play with colour - create a unique light experience and play with 16 million colours including warm to cool white light to create an ambiance that suits any mood. Discover the perfect smart lighting for film nights, parties, bedtime stories, or to just sit back and unwind
  • What's required? - A 'Philips hue bridge' (sold separately) is required for smart control. Simply connect your bridge, install your Philips hue lights and take advantage of smart home lighting via the 'Philips Hue' app
  • Level up your gaming - discover a dimension of spatial immersion by bringing in-game environments and effects into your room. From slow-moving effects that match in-game environments, to fast flashes during action-packed sequences, Philips hue pulls you deeper into the game (free hue sync PC/Mac app required)
£64.99
Buy on Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote

RRP £29.99 £19.99

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 release
  • Our most affordable Fire TV Stick—enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.
  • Press and ask Alexa—use your voice to easily search and launch programmes across multiple apps.
  • Thousands of apps, Alexa skills and channels—including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, ITV, All 4, My5 and more. Subscription fees may apply.
£19.99
Buy on Amazon

2 Pack TECKIN Smart Plug WiFi Outlet

RRP £25.99 £15.88

TECKIN Smart Plug WiFi Outlet Mini Plug Works with Alexa, Google Home, Wireless Socket Remote Control Timer Plug Switch, No Hub Required,2 Pack,13A
  • Safety Design and Set up Easily -- The socket slot with Sliding Safety Cover will prevent children from inserting fingers or other objects into it. Simply plug Teckin mini outlet into an electrical outlet, connect a device to the Smart Plug, and wirelessly control your device using a tablet or phone. A secured 2.4Ghz Wifi network is required.
  • Remote Control -- Control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the Free App Smart Life as long as there is a network. Ideal for someone who can not move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device.
  • Voice Control -- Compatible with Alexa, Google home assistant, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required, the smart plug works with Wifi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.
£19.99
Buy on Amazon

16-Port NETGEAR Gigabit Managed Network Switch

RRP £94.99 £58.99

NETGEAR 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Network Switch, Hub, Internet Splitter (GS116E) - Desktop, and ProSAFE Lifetime Protection, Black
  • ETHERNET PORT CONFIGURATION: 16 Gigabit ports
  • CONFIGURATION & CONTROL: Management software with easy-to-use GUI interface offers basic capabilities to configure, secure, and monitor your network.
  • VERSATILE MOUNTING OPTIONS: Supports desktop or wall mount placement
£58.97
Buy on Amazon

Fire HD 8 Tablet

RRP £89.99 £54.99

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8' HD display, 32 GB, Black - with Ads, designed for portable entertainment
  • 8" HD display, twice the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.
  • Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video and listening to music.
  • Now with USB C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adaptor).
£54.99
Buy on Amazon

Google Nest Wifi Router

RRP £149.00 £104.99

Google Nest Wifi Router
  • The nest Wi-Fi router blankets your whole home in fast reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room
  • Intelligently works behind the scenes to make sure your Wi-Fi remains fast
  • It automatically updates itself to get New features and help your network stay safe
£104.99
Buy on Amazon

NETGEAR Nighthawk M2 Mobile Hotspot

RRP £389.99 £319.99

NETGEAR Nighthawk M2 Mobile Hotspot 4G LTE Router MR2100 - Download Speeds of up 2 Gbps, Wi-Fi Connect Up to 20 Devices, Create a WLAN Anywhere, Unlocked to Use Any SIM Card
  • Fast 4G LTE broadband speed: The M2 mobile hotspot router reliably delivers download speeds of up to 2 Gbps
  • Connected and Protected Anywhere: Create your own secure WLAN and share it with others when travelling for business or on holiday, when outdoors, or to replace your home DSL coverage
  • Works with any network: Unlocked for 3G/4G LTE internet access around the world using your provider's SIM card
£319.99
Buy on Amazon

LG 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV

Price: £429.00 £399.99

LG 49UN71006LB 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview HD/Freesat HD - Ceramic Black colour (2020 Model) with Alexa built-in [Energy Class A]
  • Stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality with sharp and detailed images
  • Immersive sound quality (Ultra Surround)
  • Stylish design and minimalist two feet stand
£399.00
Buy on Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

RRP £24.99 £17.49

Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa, Certified for Humans device
  • Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any electrical socket.
  • Schedule lights, coffee machines and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.
  • Simple to set up and use: plug in, open the Alexa app and start using your voice.
£17.49
Buy on Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8

RRP £119.99 £59.99

Introducing Echo Show 8 | Stay in touch with the help of Alexa, Charcoal fabric
  • Alexa can show you more: with an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help you manage your day at a glance.
  • Connect with video calling and messaging: call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.
  • Be entertained: ask Alexa to show you TV programmes, films or the news. Listen to radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks.
£59.99
Buy on Amazon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen

RRP £219.99 £158.99

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation, Stainless Steel
  • Connected programmable thermostat that lets you control your heating more efficiently. You can control up to 20 thermostats per home
  • Change the temperature and more from your smartphone (iOS and Android)
  • Smart programming to help you save energy. The Nest thermostat smartly adjusts itself to your preferred temperatures, your home’s insulation and the weather outside
£185.99
Buy on Amazon

5m WiFi Controlled RGB LED Tape

Price: £23.99 £19.19

Govee LED Strip Lights 5m, Smart WiFi APP Control RGB Colour Changing Music Sync Strips Lights for Home Kitchen Bedroom TV Party, Works with Alexa, Google Assistant
  • Voice Control via Alexa & Google Assistant: Support both Alexa and Google Assistant. Voice command to turn lights on and off, set colours or change brightness.
  • Convenient APP Control: Adjust brightness, change colors or power your strip lights on/off with the Govee Home App. DIY colours and keep it for later use. Contains Timer function.
  • Wide Illumination: Easily reach around your entire room. Designed for indoor uses. Decorate bedroom, ceiling, stairs, kitchen cabinet, porch, desk, and living room.
£19.19
Buy on Amazon

Blink Mini Indoor 1080p Security Camera

RRP £34.99 £24.99

Introducing Blink Mini | Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, motion detection, Works with Alexa | 1 Camera
  • 1080p HD indoor, wired security camera with motion detection and two-way audio that lets you monitor your home day and night.
  • Be alerted to what matters via your smartphone whenever motion is detected, or customise motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.
  • See, hear and speak to people and pets in your home through your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).
£24.99
Buy on Amazon

Smart WiFi Power Strip with Voice Control

Price: £22.99 £18.39

Smart WiFi Power Strip APP Remote Voice Individual Control with Amazon Alexa Google Home Assistant 3 AC 6 USB Extension Lead Cord Timer via Android iOS Smartphone Tablets Works with WiFi 2.4GHz
  • Smart extension lead with 3 AC Outlets + 6 USB Sockets. Enjoy your smart life with this WiFi power strip!
  • Voice Control - Works with Amazon Echo Alexa and Google Home for Voice Control.
  • Remote Control - Download the free APP "SmartLife" from Apple Store or Google Play Store, then remote control your electrical appliances from anywhere.
£22.99
Buy on Amazon

Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm, works with Alexa, Google & Philips Hue

RRP £269.99 £185.00

Yale IA-320 Sync Smart Home Alarm, works with Alexa, Google & Philips Hue. 6-piece kit, Self-Monitored, Geofencing, 200m range, integrates with Yale Smart Locks
  • Yale Sync Alarm is the smart choice to keep your home secured and protected at no extra cost. You have full control over the kit through the Yale Home App and get live notifications of what's happening in your property.
  • Forget about long-term contracts with the Yale Sync Alarm and enjoy rental friendly security that you can take with you when you move. With easy wirefree installation and continuous app updates, this Yale alarm system is perfect for those looking for a smart alarm system that integrates with other smart tech in their home
  • Compatible with Alexa and Google voice assistants, you can arm or part arm your home, check if a door or window is open and operate Sync smart plugs using just your voice.
£185.00
Buy on Amazon

Echo Flex

RRP £24.99 £13.99

Introducing Echo Flex – Voice control smart home devices with Alexa
  • Make any space a little smarter: this plug-in Echo device lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.
  • Alexa is always happy to help: manage your day and get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.
  • Voice control your smart home: turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more, with compatible connected devices.
£13.99
Buy on Amazon

25800mAh Battery Power Bank

Price: £19.99 £15.99

HETP Power Bank, Portable Charger 25800mAh [Newest Black-Red Design] High Capacity Power Banks with 2 USB Ports External Battery Pack with 4 LED Lights for Smart Phones,Tablet and Other Devices
  • [Power Bank 2019 Newest Black-Red Design]: The newest design in 2019- black and red combined, bring new experience.
  • [25800mAh Power Bank]: The power bank with 25800mAh can charge your phone 5-6 times, suitable for daily work and long trip.
  • [Portable Charger Charge 2 Phones at the Same Time]: The portable charger with 2 output and 1 input, can charge both devices at the same time. And when charging the portable charger, you can also charge your phone.
£19.99
Buy on Amazon

