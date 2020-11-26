Here’s our pick of some of the best Black Friday smart home bargains.

4th Gen Echo Dot + Philips Hue Bulb Twin Pack

Price: £74.94 £38.99

New 4th Gen Echo Dot

RRP £49.99 Now £28.99

Sale 1,317 Reviews All-new Echo Dot (4th generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal Meet the all-new Echo Dot—our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Voice control your entertainment—stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more. Play music, audiobooks and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help—ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms and more.

New 2nd Gen Ring Video Doorbell

RRP £89.00 £59.00

Google Nest Protect 2nd Gen

RRP £109.00 £88.99

Hive Active Heating

RRP £179.00 £121.99

Philips Hue Play

RRP £64.99 £55.00

479 Reviews Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar Single Pack Base Unit, Entertainment Lighting for TV and Gaming (Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit), White Play with colour - create a unique light experience and play with 16 million colours including warm to cool white light to create an ambiance that suits any mood. Discover the perfect smart lighting for film nights, parties, bedtime stories, or to just sit back and unwind

What's required? - A 'Philips hue bridge' (sold separately) is required for smart control. Simply connect your bridge, install your Philips hue lights and take advantage of smart home lighting via the 'Philips Hue' app

Level up your gaming - discover a dimension of spatial immersion by bringing in-game environments and effects into your room. From slow-moving effects that match in-game environments, to fast flashes during action-packed sequences, Philips hue pulls you deeper into the game (free hue sync PC/Mac app required)

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote

RRP £29.99 £19.99

2 Pack TECKIN Smart Plug WiFi Outlet

RRP £25.99 £15.88

Sale 1,403 Reviews TECKIN Smart Plug WiFi Outlet Mini Plug Works with Alexa, Google Home, Wireless Socket Remote Control Timer Plug Switch, No Hub Required,2 Pack,13A Safety Design and Set up Easily -- The socket slot with Sliding Safety Cover will prevent children from inserting fingers or other objects into it. Simply plug Teckin mini outlet into an electrical outlet, connect a device to the Smart Plug, and wirelessly control your device using a tablet or phone. A secured 2.4Ghz Wifi network is required.

Remote Control -- Control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the Free App Smart Life as long as there is a network. Ideal for someone who can not move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device.

Voice Control -- Compatible with Alexa, Google home assistant, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required, the smart plug works with Wifi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

16-Port NETGEAR Gigabit Managed Network Switch

RRP £94.99 £58.99

Fire HD 8 Tablet

RRP £89.99 £54.99

Sale 8,143 Reviews Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, Black - with Ads, designed for portable entertainment 8" HD display, twice the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.

Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video and listening to music.

Now with USB C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adaptor).

Google Nest Wifi Router

RRP £149.00 £104.99

Sale 113 Reviews Google Nest Wifi Router The nest Wi-Fi router blankets your whole home in fast reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room

Intelligently works behind the scenes to make sure your Wi-Fi remains fast

It automatically updates itself to get New features and help your network stay safe

NETGEAR Nighthawk M2 Mobile Hotspot

RRP £389.99 £319.99

LG 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV

Price: £429.00 £399.99

Amazon Smart Plug

RRP £24.99 £17.49

Sale 26,039 Reviews Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa, Certified for Humans device Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any electrical socket.

Schedule lights, coffee machines and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use: plug in, open the Alexa app and start using your voice.

Amazon Echo Show 8

RRP £119.99 £59.99

Sale 29,937 Reviews Introducing Echo Show 8 | Stay in touch with the help of Alexa, Charcoal fabric Alexa can show you more: with an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help you manage your day at a glance.

Connect with video calling and messaging: call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Be entertained: ask Alexa to show you TV programmes, films or the news. Listen to radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen

RRP £219.99 £158.99

Sale 4,007 Reviews Google Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation, Stainless Steel Connected programmable thermostat that lets you control your heating more efficiently. You can control up to 20 thermostats per home

Change the temperature and more from your smartphone (iOS and Android)

Smart programming to help you save energy. The Nest thermostat smartly adjusts itself to your preferred temperatures, your home’s insulation and the weather outside

5m WiFi Controlled RGB LED Tape

Price: £23.99 £19.19

Sale 6,082 Reviews Govee LED Strip Lights 5m, Smart WiFi APP Control RGB Colour Changing Music Sync Strips Lights for Home Kitchen Bedroom TV Party, Works with Alexa, Google Assistant Voice Control via Alexa & Google Assistant: Support both Alexa and Google Assistant. Voice command to turn lights on and off, set colours or change brightness.

Convenient APP Control: Adjust brightness, change colors or power your strip lights on/off with the Govee Home App. DIY colours and keep it for later use. Contains Timer function.

Wide Illumination: Easily reach around your entire room. Designed for indoor uses. Decorate bedroom, ceiling, stairs, kitchen cabinet, porch, desk, and living room.

Blink Mini Indoor 1080p Security Camera

RRP £34.99 £24.99

Sale 4,276 Reviews Introducing Blink Mini | Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, motion detection, Works with Alexa | 1 Camera 1080p HD indoor, wired security camera with motion detection and two-way audio that lets you monitor your home day and night.

Be alerted to what matters via your smartphone whenever motion is detected, or customise motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

See, hear and speak to people and pets in your home through your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).

Smart WiFi Power Strip with Voice Control

Price: £22.99 £18.39

Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm, works with Alexa, Google & Philips Hue

RRP £269.99 £185.00

Sale 794 Reviews Yale IA-320 Sync Smart Home Alarm, works with Alexa, Google & Philips Hue. 6-piece kit, Self-Monitored, Geofencing, 200m range, integrates with Yale Smart Locks Yale Sync Alarm is the smart choice to keep your home secured and protected at no extra cost. You have full control over the kit through the Yale Home App and get live notifications of what's happening in your property.

Forget about long-term contracts with the Yale Sync Alarm and enjoy rental friendly security that you can take with you when you move. With easy wirefree installation and continuous app updates, this Yale alarm system is perfect for those looking for a smart alarm system that integrates with other smart tech in their home

Compatible with Alexa and Google voice assistants, you can arm or part arm your home, check if a door or window is open and operate Sync smart plugs using just your voice.

Echo Flex

RRP £24.99 £13.99

Sale 4,826 Reviews Introducing Echo Flex – Voice control smart home devices with Alexa Make any space a little smarter: this plug-in Echo device lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help: manage your day and get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home: turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more, with compatible connected devices.

25800mAh Battery Power Bank

Price: £19.99 £15.99

