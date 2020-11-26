Here’s our pick of some of the best Black Friday smart home bargains.
4th Gen Echo Dot + Philips Hue Bulb Twin Pack
Price: £74.94 £38.99
- Meet the all-new Echo Dot—our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.
- Voice control your entertainment—stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more. Play music, audiobooks and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.
- Ready to help—ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms and more.
New 4th Gen Echo Dot
RRP £49.99 Now £28.99
New 2nd Gen Ring Video Doorbell
RRP £89.00 £59.00
- 1080p HD video doorbell with features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.
- An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision.
- Receive instant notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or when motion is detected.
Google Nest Protect 2nd Gen
RRP £109.00 £88.99
- Voice alarms with custom location
- Phone alerts include: - Low-battery - Smoke - Carbon monoxide - Sensor failure
- Split-Spectrum Sensor
Hive Active Heating
RRP £179.00 £121.99
- Heating Boost - For up to six hours
- Heating Schedules - Set up to 6 daily time slots
- Automatic Frost Protection - Helps prevent frozen pipes
Philips Hue Play
RRP £64.99 £55.00
- Play with colour - create a unique light experience and play with 16 million colours including warm to cool white light to create an ambiance that suits any mood. Discover the perfect smart lighting for film nights, parties, bedtime stories, or to just sit back and unwind
- What's required? - A 'Philips hue bridge' (sold separately) is required for smart control. Simply connect your bridge, install your Philips hue lights and take advantage of smart home lighting via the 'Philips Hue' app
- Level up your gaming - discover a dimension of spatial immersion by bringing in-game environments and effects into your room. From slow-moving effects that match in-game environments, to fast flashes during action-packed sequences, Philips hue pulls you deeper into the game (free hue sync PC/Mac app required)
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote
RRP £29.99 £19.99
- Our most affordable Fire TV Stick—enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.
- Press and ask Alexa—use your voice to easily search and launch programmes across multiple apps.
- Thousands of apps, Alexa skills and channels—including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, ITV, All 4, My5 and more. Subscription fees may apply.
2 Pack TECKIN Smart Plug WiFi Outlet
RRP £25.99 £15.88
- Safety Design and Set up Easily -- The socket slot with Sliding Safety Cover will prevent children from inserting fingers or other objects into it. Simply plug Teckin mini outlet into an electrical outlet, connect a device to the Smart Plug, and wirelessly control your device using a tablet or phone. A secured 2.4Ghz Wifi network is required.
- Remote Control -- Control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the Free App Smart Life as long as there is a network. Ideal for someone who can not move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device.
- Voice Control -- Compatible with Alexa, Google home assistant, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required, the smart plug works with Wifi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.
16-Port NETGEAR Gigabit Managed Network Switch
RRP £94.99 £58.99
- ETHERNET PORT CONFIGURATION: 16 Gigabit ports
- CONFIGURATION & CONTROL: Management software with easy-to-use GUI interface offers basic capabilities to configure, secure, and monitor your network.
- VERSATILE MOUNTING OPTIONS: Supports desktop or wall mount placement
Fire HD 8 Tablet
RRP £89.99 £54.99
- 8" HD display, twice the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.
- Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video and listening to music.
- Now with USB C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adaptor).
Google Nest Wifi Router
RRP £149.00 £104.99
- The nest Wi-Fi router blankets your whole home in fast reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room
- Intelligently works behind the scenes to make sure your Wi-Fi remains fast
- It automatically updates itself to get New features and help your network stay safe
NETGEAR Nighthawk M2 Mobile Hotspot
RRP £389.99 £319.99
- Fast 4G LTE broadband speed: The M2 mobile hotspot router reliably delivers download speeds of up to 2 Gbps
- Connected and Protected Anywhere: Create your own secure WLAN and share it with others when travelling for business or on holiday, when outdoors, or to replace your home DSL coverage
- Works with any network: Unlocked for 3G/4G LTE internet access around the world using your provider's SIM card
LG 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV
Price: £429.00 £399.99
- Stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality with sharp and detailed images
- Immersive sound quality (Ultra Surround)
- Stylish design and minimalist two feet stand
Amazon Smart Plug
RRP £24.99 £17.49
- Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any electrical socket.
- Schedule lights, coffee machines and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.
- Simple to set up and use: plug in, open the Alexa app and start using your voice.
Amazon Echo Show 8
RRP £119.99 £59.99
- Alexa can show you more: with an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help you manage your day at a glance.
- Connect with video calling and messaging: call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.
- Be entertained: ask Alexa to show you TV programmes, films or the news. Listen to radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen
RRP £219.99 £158.99
- Connected programmable thermostat that lets you control your heating more efficiently. You can control up to 20 thermostats per home
- Change the temperature and more from your smartphone (iOS and Android)
- Smart programming to help you save energy. The Nest thermostat smartly adjusts itself to your preferred temperatures, your home’s insulation and the weather outside
5m WiFi Controlled RGB LED Tape
Price: £23.99 £19.19
- Voice Control via Alexa & Google Assistant: Support both Alexa and Google Assistant. Voice command to turn lights on and off, set colours or change brightness.
- Convenient APP Control: Adjust brightness, change colors or power your strip lights on/off with the Govee Home App. DIY colours and keep it for later use. Contains Timer function.
- Wide Illumination: Easily reach around your entire room. Designed for indoor uses. Decorate bedroom, ceiling, stairs, kitchen cabinet, porch, desk, and living room.
Blink Mini Indoor 1080p Security Camera
RRP £34.99 £24.99
- 1080p HD indoor, wired security camera with motion detection and two-way audio that lets you monitor your home day and night.
- Be alerted to what matters via your smartphone whenever motion is detected, or customise motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.
- See, hear and speak to people and pets in your home through your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).
Smart WiFi Power Strip with Voice Control
Price: £22.99 £18.39
- Smart extension lead with 3 AC Outlets + 6 USB Sockets. Enjoy your smart life with this WiFi power strip!
- Voice Control - Works with Amazon Echo Alexa and Google Home for Voice Control.
- Remote Control - Download the free APP "SmartLife" from Apple Store or Google Play Store, then remote control your electrical appliances from anywhere.
Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm, works with Alexa, Google & Philips Hue
RRP £269.99 £185.00
- Yale Sync Alarm is the smart choice to keep your home secured and protected at no extra cost. You have full control over the kit through the Yale Home App and get live notifications of what's happening in your property.
- Forget about long-term contracts with the Yale Sync Alarm and enjoy rental friendly security that you can take with you when you move. With easy wirefree installation and continuous app updates, this Yale alarm system is perfect for those looking for a smart alarm system that integrates with other smart tech in their home
- Compatible with Alexa and Google voice assistants, you can arm or part arm your home, check if a door or window is open and operate Sync smart plugs using just your voice.
Echo Flex
RRP £24.99 £13.99
- Make any space a little smarter: this plug-in Echo device lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.
- Alexa is always happy to help: manage your day and get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.
- Voice control your smart home: turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more, with compatible connected devices.
25800mAh Battery Power Bank
Price: £19.99 £15.99
- [Power Bank 2019 Newest Black-Red Design]: The newest design in 2019- black and red combined, bring new experience.
- [25800mAh Power Bank]: The power bank with 25800mAh can charge your phone 5-6 times, suitable for daily work and long trip.
- [Portable Charger Charge 2 Phones at the Same Time]: The portable charger with 2 output and 1 input, can charge both devices at the same time. And when charging the portable charger, you can also charge your phone.
