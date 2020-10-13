Smart Home Bargains on Amazon Prime Day

Today and tomorrow (13th & 14th October 2020) sees Amazon run their annual Prime Day promotion.

Here’s our pick of some of the best smart home bargains, plus some other interesting deals too. As always, these Amazon Affiliate links do not affect the price you pay, but it allow you to support Automated Home as we earn a small commission (turn off your ad blocker for best experience on this page). All Smart Home Bargain can be viewed from THIS LINK.

Drayton Wiser Smart Thermostat Heating Control

RRP £139.99 Price £125.89 Now £46.99

Sale 793 Reviews Drayton Wiser Smart Thermostat Heating Control Heating Only - Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT Kit includes Heat HubR and smart room thermostat which you can take control of from your phone

This 1-channel kit is suitable for combination boilers

Heat HubR fits directly onto your UK standard wallplate for simple installation

Samsung SmartThings Smart Plug

Was £29.98 Now £19.99

Sale 625 Reviews Samsung GP-WOU019BBDWG SmartThings Smart Plug 2019, Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, White, 1 Pack Make your home Smart - with our new smart plug you can upgrade your existing lights, electronics and appliances to make them smart

Control your devices remotely, schedule start and stop times, or simply track their use from one, easy-to-use SmartThings app, available on iOS or Android

See the current and historical energy use of your devices

Ring Door View Cam

Was £119.00 Now £59.00

Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White & Colour Bulb

Price £99.98 Was £69.80 Now £38.99

Sale 237,670 Reviews Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Smart Bulb LED (B22) | Bluetooth & ZigBee compatible (no hub required), Works with Alexa This bundle contains an Echo Dot (3rd generation) and a Philips Hue White & Colour Smart Bulb—everything you need to start your smart home.

Better with Alexa: connect your Philips Hue smart lights to Alexa for easy voice control. Just ask, “Alexa, turn on the living room light".

Simple to set up: easily connect Philips Hue smart lights to your Echo device via Bluetooth, no hub required. Just turn on your light bulb and say “Alexa, discover devices”.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Was £49.99 £29.99 Now £18.99

Sale 238,965 Reviews Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric Our most popular smart speaker: now with a fabric design and improved speaker for richer and louder sound.

Voice control your music: stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others. You can also listen to audiobooks from Audible.

Bigger, better sound: pair with a second Echo Dot for rich, stereo sound. Fill your home with music with compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

HISENSE 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Price £399.00 Now £368.00

Amazon eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-pack)

Was £249.00 Now £149.40

978 Reviews Introducing Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi system | 3-pack Comprehensive home coverage: an eero 3-pack is a complete home Wi-Fi system that replaces your router and covers up to 460 sq.m.

Maximum flexibility: add to your coverage any time with eero's straightforward, cross-compatible hardware.

Works with your internet service provider: eero connects with your modem to bring your existing internet connection to every corner of your home.

TECKIN WiFi Smart Socket 4-Pack, for Alexa Echo & Google Home

Was £41.99 Now £30.81

Sale 2,420 Reviews TECKIN Smart Plug 13A WiFi Smart Socket Works with Alexa Echo Google Home, Timing Function Remote Control No Hub Required 4 Pack Remote&Voice Control -- Easily turn on/ off household appliances from anywhere with your smart phone via “Smart Life” App as long as there is a network. It is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Simply control your home devices with smart plug by giving voice commands.

Set Schedules & Timer -- Smart plugs will automatically turn on/off by setting schedules.Start your toaster of coffee maker before you get up, and enjoy your breakfast without wasting time. By setting schedules, you won’t forget to turn your devices off at night, so saving energy too.

Updated&User-friendly Design -- The latest version base design perfectly fit into UK wall socket and won't interfere with the switch. In addition, smart plugs works with any Wi-Fi router without the need of a separate hub.

Echo Show 5

Was £79.99 £44.99 Now £39.99

Sale 35,065 Reviews Echo Show 5 –Stay in touch with the help of Alexa, Black Compact 5.5" smart display with Alexa, ready to help.

Voice or video call friends and family with compatible Echo devices or the Alexa app.

Manage calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates and cook with step-by-step recipes.

Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

Was £34.99 Now £24.99

2,440 Reviews Introducing Blink Mini | Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, motion detection, Works with Alexa | 1 Camera 1080p HD indoor, wired security camera with motion detection and two-way audio that lets you monitor your home day and night.

Be alerted to what matters via your smartphone whenever motion is detected, or customise motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

See, hear and speak to people and pets in your home through your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).

tado° Wireless Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+

Was £190.00 Now £124.99

Sale 2,059 Reviews tado° Wireless Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ with Hot Water Control, works with Alexa, Siri & Google Assistant Always enjoy the perfect temperature in any room with the Smart Schedule and keep a healthy climate at home

Control your heating & hot water from anywhere with the tado° app, reduce your energy consumption and save money with the help of intelligent Skills

Never heat when nobody’s at home or when windows are open. tado° notifies you if a window has been opened and when everyone has left the house - simply turn off the heating with one click

TP-Link Deco S4(3-pack) AC1200 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

Was £129.99 Now £94.99

211 Reviews TP-Link Deco S4(3-pack) AC1200 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, Qualcomm CPU, 867Mbps at 5GHz+300Mbps at 2.4GHz, MU-MIMO, Beamforming, Works with Amazon Echo/Alexa [Amazon Exclusive] Delivers Wi-Fi to an area of up to 4,000 sq.ft. and if that’s not enough, simply add more Decos to the network anytime to increase coverage

Provides fast and stable connections with speeds of up to 1167 Mbps and works with major internet service provider (ISP) and modem

With enhanced Deco Mesh Technology, units work together to form a unified network with a single network name; devices automatically switch between Decos as you move through your home for the fastest possible speeds

Philips Hue Smart Bulb Twin Pack + Smart Button Bundle

Price £102.98 Was £79.99 Now £54.99

6,558 Reviews Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack [E27 Edison Screw] with Bluetooth + Smart Button Bundle; Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit What's Required? - Nothing The smart lights included in this bundle work out of the box with the free ‘Philips Hue Bluetooth’ app. The Philips Hue Smart Button requires pairing to each bulb (instructions in product imagery)

Get Started In No Time - With no complex installation required you can start controlling your smart LED lights straight out of the box with your smart device, voice or included smart button after pairing

Play with Colour - Choose from 16 million colours including warm to cool white light to create an ambiance that suits any mood, Play with colour to create the ambiance for film nights, parties, bedtime stories or to just sit back and unwind

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit

Price £249.00 Now £169.00

1,118 Reviews Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit – Home Security System with optional Assisted Monitoring – No long-term commitments – Works with Alexa Ring Alarm, a smarter way to protect your property from the inside out. Get notifications on your smartphone when someone enters a room, opens a window or sets off the siren.

Ring Alarm is an affordable solution for comprehensive home security. No long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

Easily set up Ring Alarm yourself in minutes, without tools or professional installation.

Echo Show 8

RRP £119.99 Price £64.99 Now £59.99

Sale 21,456 Reviews Introducing Echo Show 8 | Stay in touch with the help of Alexa, Charcoal fabric Alexa can show you more: with an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help you manage your day at a glance.

Connect with video calling and messaging: call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Be entertained: ask Alexa to show you TV programmes, films or the news. Listen to radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks.

Kindle Paperwhite

Was £119.99 Now £79.99

23,819 Reviews Kindle Paperwhite | Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB—with Special Offers—Black Now available in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum and Sage.

Waterproof (IPX8), so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics and audiobooks.

4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99

Until 14th October 2020, Prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99. Terms & Conditions apply.

Also, until 14th October 2020, non-Prime members can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99. Terms & Conditions apply.

3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for £0.00

Until 14th October, Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for £0.00 (available for new Kindle Unlimited customers only). Terms & Conditions apply.

Prime Video Channels for £0.99p/month for 3 Months

Prime members will be able to sign up to selected Prime Video Channels for £0.99p/month for three months. (Starzplay, Acorn TV, Discovery Channel, History Play, Crime and Investigation and BFI player). For Prime Members only.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

More

WhatsApp

Print



Skype

Tumblr



Telegram

Pocket





Last update on 2020-10-15 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API