Panasonic’s latest EVOLTA & eneloop Batteries

The pace of innovation has never been faster, but as the rate of technology adoption continues to grow, battery life remains one of technology’s biggest challenges. In addition, the environmental impact of batteries is a growing concern as global efforts ramp up to tackle climate change.
Single Use Batteries
Reading some research on the subject, there are still cases where it’s economically and environmentally superior to keep using single use batteries. This applies to things like smoke detectors that use up their cells very slowly.
You’ll want to dispose of them properly of course and Panasonic have worked to remove hazardous chemicals such as lead, cadmium and mercury from their Evolta range so they and are made up of 95% recyclable materials.
The EVOLTA NEO range of batteries:
- Delivers exceptional performance with long-lasting charge
- Is capable of storing energy for up to ten years
- Contain silver compounds that stabilise it in case of overcharging
- Are specially designed to avoid battery leakage – safe for all the family!
- EVOLTA is Panasonic's most recent battery creation
- It lasts longer than any of Panasonic's Alkaline predecessors
- AA 8 Batteries
Rechargeable Batteries
For the vast majority of modern electronics, AA or AAA rechargeables are definitely the way to go. Panasonic’s eneloop and eneloop Pro ranges come ready to use and are pre-charged using renewable solar energy.
- Achieve superior performance as well as a low impact on the environment
- Offers short circuit protection
- Batteries can be recharged up to 2,100 times before being recycled bringing cost and environmental benefits
- AAA Rechargeable Batteries
- 750mAh capacity
- Pre-charged with solar power and can be used immediately like a normal battery
