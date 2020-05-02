Panasonic’s latest EVOLTA & eneloop Batteries

The guys from Panasonic sent us some batteries from their latest ranges.

The pace of innovation has never been faster, but as the rate of technology adoption continues to grow, battery life remains one of technology’s biggest challenges. In addition, the environmental impact of batteries is a growing concern as global efforts ramp up to tackle climate change.

Single Use Batteries

Reading some research on the subject, there are still cases where it’s economically and environmentally superior to keep using single use batteries. This applies to things like smoke detectors that use up their cells very slowly.

You’ll want to dispose of them properly of course and Panasonic have worked to remove hazardous chemicals such as lead, cadmium and mercury from their Evolta range so they and are made up of 95% recyclable materials.

The EVOLTA NEO range of batteries:

Delivers exceptional performance with long-lasting charge

Is capable of storing energy for up to ten years

Contain silver compounds that stabilise it in case of overcharging

Are specially designed to avoid battery leakage – safe for all the family!

Panasonic PANLR6EGE4BLI Evolta AA/Lr6 AA Alkaline Battery (Pack of 8) EVOLTA is Panasonic's most recent battery creation

It lasts longer than any of Panasonic's Alkaline predecessors

AA 8 Batteries

Rechargeable Batteries

For the vast majority of modern electronics, AA or AAA rechargeables are definitely the way to go. Panasonic’s eneloop and eneloop Pro ranges come ready to use and are pre-charged using renewable solar energy.

Achieve superior performance as well as a low impact on the environment

Offers short circuit protection

Batteries can be recharged up to 2,100 times before being recycled bringing cost and environmental benefits

