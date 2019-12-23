Video: The Best Wireless Battery Powered Security Cameras – 2019

One of my YouTube subscriptions, ‘The Hook Up’ recently did a great overview of the best wireless, battery powered security cameras available.

If you’ve been considering a camera at a location where you absolutely cannot run any cables then check out this round-up of devices from Arlo, Blink, Eufy, Reolink and Ring.

There are a few different scenarios covered, like what happens to the footage if you lose Internet connection, so check out the video for best recommendation in each case.

The Hook Up YouTube Channel