Building the Ultimate DIY Home Automation Ceiling Multisensor

We’re always in awe of the skills that DIY home automators possess and Mat Smith is no exception.

His latest project is this ceiling-mount Multisensor for home automation. Designed to fit over a standard UK back box, the 3D printed enclosure is a bit of a work of art (check out the attention to detail just put into that twist lock mechanism).

Mat aims to include a PIR plus sensors for microwave, temperature, humidity, pressure and ambient light. The unit also takes inspiration from the latest Loxone Sensor, employing a microphone to extend the ‘presence’ value in the room.

Neopixel LEDs around the enclosure will be used to provide status feedback and perhaps even serve as a nightlight too.

Check out the video below…