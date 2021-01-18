Building the Ultimate DIY Home Automation Ceiling Multisensor

We’re always in awe of the skills that DIY home automators possess and Mat Smith is no exception.
His latest project is this ceiling-mount Multisensor for home automation. Designed to fit over a standard UK back box, the 3D printed enclosure is a bit of a work of art (check out the attention to detail just put into that twist lock mechanism).
Mat aims to include a PIR plus sensors for microwave, temperature, humidity, pressure and ambient light. The unit also takes inspiration from the latest Loxone Sensor, employing a microphone to extend the ‘presence’ value in the room.
Neopixel LEDs around the enclosure will be used to provide status feedback and perhaps even serve as a nightlight too.
Check out the video below…
18 minutes of Super Awe! It only took him about 5 seconds to prove to me, how dumb I was! In the words of Donald Rumsfeld, these are the Unknown Unkowns! The things I didn’t even know I didn’t know!
Super Respect!
Watched it a few times – in awe each time!
Thank you Mark.
@Vijay – Mat’s a super smart guy, love his stuff 🙂
Super idea, and well executed!
One thing…does one need intumescent sealant if the back box itself is not heat/fire proof (ie plastic)? With a metal back box it would be worth doing. Or have I missed something here?
Yes to wimsowebmaster, definitely needs a fire safe method of fixing. I glossed over that in the vid, but for my current test version it has no back box at all, but a fire caulked hole in the ceiling which works ok. When I come to rolling them out to every room I’ll use the metal backboxes you can get with intumescent seals