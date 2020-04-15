Top 10 Accessories For Your Raspberry Pi

If you’re looking for a project or 10 with all your new found spare time then the Raspberry Pi (now in its fourth generation) continues to be a smart home project hero.

Small, inexpensive, stable and incredibly flexible, there are so many home automation applications it’s perfect for. Here are some accessories you might not have heard of that expand its capabilities even further…

10. Raspberry Pi Sense HAT

The Raspberry Pi Sense HAT is attached on top of the Raspberry Pi via the 40 GPIO pins with orientation, pressure, humidity and temperature sensors. The Sense HAT has several integrated circuit based sensors that can be used for many different types of experiments, applications, and even games.

09. Raspberry PI DVB TV HAT

The Raspberry Pi DVB TV Hat supports dvb-t/t2 and can be used to build little Kodi clients that fit behind your TV.

08. Raspberry Pi HD Camera Module

The LABISTS HD Camera Module is a small square circuit board with a thin ribbon cable, the camera module connects to the Camera Serial Interface (CSI) port on the raspberry pi and provides high-resolution still images and moving video signals which can be used as is or integrated into your own programs.

Raspberry Pi Camera Module HD 5M 1080P with Holder & 2 Ribbon Cables for Raspsberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 3 B+, Pi Zero W for Programing Projects Brillant Picture Quality: vivid image and smooth video quality in 5M 1080P with OV5647 sensor, you can use it for photo shooting, video recording, slow motion and time lapse function.

Plug and Play: Compact and easy to set up. Work perfectly with raspberry pi 4, 3 b+, Pi 3, Jeston Nano for surveillance, robortic, security, CCTV, and webcam projects

Come with 10 & 15 cm ribbon cables, you can choose the length of it accordingly with your projects.

Well Protective Camera Holder: you can place the pi camera well and the case could help keeping the camera away from conducting electricity, causing a short-circuit and give your camera 4-sides proetction.

What you get: 1 x raspberry pi camera; 1 x camera holder; 8 x screws; 1 x screwdriver; 2 ribbon cables ( 10 cm + 15 cm). We also provide you with 24 months warranty, do not hesitate to conatct us if any questions or issues.

07. 5″ HDMI Capacitive Touch Screen

This Raspberry Pi 4 Screen is a 5 inch HDMI Capacitive Touch Screen Monitor supports Raspbian, Ubuntu with a resolution of 800 x 480. It supports Pi 4 & Pi 3 B+ and can be used as a computer with Windows 7/8/8.1/10 plus Sony PS4, XBOX360 and other popular game consoles

For Raspberry Pi 4 Screen, 5 inch HDMI Capacitive Touch Screen Monitor - 800x480 HD LCD Display(Support Pi 4 & Pi 3 B+, Windows) 5 inch capacitive screen designed for Raspberry Pi 4, Pi 3 B+, supports windows/Ubuntu/Mac with PC.

Touch function need connect Host USB interface with Screen Micro USB interface. No need other power

The resolution is 800x480 pixels, HDMI output, up to 80fps frame rate, supports smoothly to play video and games in Retropie system.

Powered by USB interface, release the GPIO pin, convenient to finish the experiment or project with GPIO

We offered Pre-install Driver System image for Raspberry Pi 4. Make sure enough power supply for Raspberry Pi

06. Raspberry Pi 4 Fan Cooling Case

The Raspberry Pi 4 Fan Cooling Case can help with the new Pi 4B’s early reputation for producing heat. While things have improved with the latest updates it can still run toasty sometimes.

Miuzei Raspberry Pi 4 Fan Cooling Case 3×Aluminum Heatsink 5V 3A USB-C Power Supply with On/Off Switch Compatible with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B - Miuzei 9-layer case for Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, perfect protection for your Pi components (Raspberry Pi boards not included)

- The case protects the PI while leaving all ports easily accessible. For GPIO, HDMI, Micro USB, SD and power supply connectors there are cut-outs in the case

- Housing is made of acrylic and contains no metal that could block the wifi / Bluetooth signal of the Raspberry Pi.

- Specially designed with mini fan and 3 aluminum heat sinks for fast CPU / ROM / RAM cooling

-Extra strong 5V 3A USB-C power supply with 1.5 m cable including convenient on/off switch compatible with Raspberry pi 4

05. Raspberry Pi PoE HAT

The Power Over Ethernet PoE HAT is a great accessory. PoE is ideal for the Pi, especially for juicing up a smart home hardware project where you already have a data cable but not a mains supply.

DSLRKIT Power Over Ethernet PoE HAT IEEE802.3at DC 5V 4A PoE+ with 1.5KV Isolation for Raspberry Pi 4B 3B+ 3B Plus Support the IEEE 802.3af/802.3at the Power over Ethernet PoE Switch

Support 48V~57V Passive Power Over Ethernet PoE Switch；Support 48V~57V Passive Power Over Ethernet PoE injector

With 1.5KV isolation

Maximum. 20Watt DC5V 4A

Compatible unsolicited Passive PoE Switch，Additional terminal block output DC5V

04. Raspberry Pi UPS HAT

The Raspberry Pi UPS HAT is an Uninterruptible Power Supply accessory that uses 2 x 18650 cells and provides 2 x USB A port power outputs plus 1 x type C to provide uninterruptible power for the Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi UPS Power Supply Uninterruptible UPS HAT 18650 Battery Charger Power Bank Power Management Expansion Board 5V for Raspberry Pi 4 Model B / 3B + / 3B [Intelligent Design] UPS for Raspberry PI 4B / 3B+ / 3B. Built-in power path management, support side-loading, load high current line compensation function. There are two USB A port power output, and also adds type C output. It provides uninterruptible power for the Raspberry Pi to make your Raspberry Pi still work while moving, and its design is so smart that you can get rid of troubled of a mass wire.

[LED Power Display] It can use most of the 18650 batteries and fully comply with the battery characteristics in terms of battery life. The illuminated LED light can quickly show the remain power and support the discharging while charging. You can directly connect to the external power supply for charging. At the same time, the Raspberry Pi will not be turned off.

[Multiple Protection] Support output overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuit protection; input overvoltage, overcharge, overdischarge, overcurrent discharge protection and machine overheat protection. Safe and reliable.

[Use and Note] This product belongs to the power supply device. Please keep it out of the reach of children. Please strictly refer to the instructions for the UPS product, install the battery first, then connect the UPS to the Raspberry Pi. Please do not reverse the battery. If the battery polarity is reversed, it will directly burn the power management chip of the device. Do not add any Components by yourself.

[Package] 1* Raspberry Pi UPS; 4* M2.5* copper stick; 4* M2.5 screws; 4* M2.5* long copper stick; 4* M2.5 nuts; 1* Acrylic shield; 1* Instructions. [100% Satisfaction Warranty] We always bear in mind that your satisfaction is our priority. For any reason you are unsatisfied with our product at any time, just feel free contact support for exchange or refund. Click Innovateking-EU then Ask a question to contact us.

03. Raspberry Pi SATA HDD/SSD Board

The Geekworm Raspberry Pi 4 SATA supports up to 4TB 2.5-inch SATA hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives (SSD) on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

Sale Geekworm Raspberry Pi 4 SATA, Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 2.5 inch SATA HDD/SSD Expansion Board X825 USB3.0 Shield for Raspberry Pi 4B √ The Raspberry Pi 4B board and the 2.5" SATA SSD/HDD are not included in the packing List.

√ It is only support Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, supports up to 4TB 2.5 inch SATA HDD / SSD, Only 2.5 inch SATA interface HDD/SDD hard disk is suitable for X825 board

√ Power supply request: AC 100 - 240V input 50 / 60Hz, 5V DC 4A output , Please use high quality DC 5V 4A power supply(ASIN: B08215L7SY, if you get low quality power supply to use, it may probably will damage your 2.5 inch HDD/SSD or not recognize the HDD/SSD.

√ WIKI for reference: raspberrypiwiki.com/index.php/X825, √ Raspberry Pi 4+X825+X735+Case Installation Video: youtu.be/V_-T5g-zSlY

√ X825 Metal Case (ASIN:B07WC4HN2T), X735 Power Management & Auto Cooling Board (ASIN:B07NLR49L1)

02. Raspberry Pi 4G Cellular HAT

IBest 4G / 3G / 2G / GSM/GPRS/GNSS HAT

The SIM7600E-H 4G HAT is a 4G/3G/2G communication and GNSS positioning module supports LTE CAT4 up to 150Mbps for downlink data transfer. You can connect this 4G module with computer to surf the Internet, or attach it onto Raspberry Pi to enable functions like 4G high speed connection, wireless communication, making telephone call, sending SMS, global positioning, etc.

IBest 4G / 3G / 2G / GSM/GPRS/GNSS HAT for Raspberry Pi, Based on SIM7600E-H, Support LTE CAT4 for Downlink Data Transfer, 4G Connection, Making Call, Sending SMS, Global Positioning Supports GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, LBS base station positioning.Supports dial-up, telephone call, SMS, MMS, mail, TCP, UDP, DTMF, HTTP, FTP, etc.

Raspberry Pi connectivity, compatible with Raspberry Pi Zero/Zero W/Zero WH/2B/3B/3B+

Onboard USB interface, to test AT Commands, get GPS positioning data, and so on.Onboard CP2102 USB to UART converter, for serial debugging.Onboard voltage translator, operating voltage can be configured to 3.3V or 5V via jumper

Control via AT commands (3GPP TS 27.007, 27.005, and V.25TER command set).Comes with development resources and manual (examples for Raspberry Pi/Arduino/STM32)

Packing List: SIM7600E-H 4G HAT x1, LTE Antenna x1, GPS External Antenna (B) x1, USB type A plug to micro plug cable x2, RPi screws pack (2pcs) x1

01. PiRelay PiRelay Expansion Board

The PiRelay Expansion Board should get every home automators heart racing. Ideal for IoT projects, the unit comes with 4 Chipskey HLS8L-DC5V-S-C relays that can handle up to 240 VAC/7 A, or 125 VDC/10 A. There’s a LED status light for each relay too, along with a 40-pin stacking header for accessing a Raspberry Pi’s GPIO.

PiRelay Expansion Board For Raspberry Pi 4B/3B+/3B/2B/B+/A Relay Loads up to 250VAC/5A,30VDC/5A by SB Components Quality relays loads up to 240VAC/7A, 125VDC/10A, Onboard LEDs for indicating relays status.

Relay control jumper, allows to control the relays by custom pins other than the default pins Comes with development resources, including examples in python

40-Pin Stacking Header for accessing GPIO of Raspberry Pi.

Supports Raspberry Pi 4B/3B+/3B/2B/B+/A+.

Control through PiRelay app on Android.

BONUS: Raspberry Pi 4 Kit

Finally, if all this has whetted your appetite for a project and you’ve not got a Pi yet then checkout these starter kits.

raspberrypi.org : Available from Amazon

Last update on 2020-04-18 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API