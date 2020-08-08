Free Webinar: How To Become a Smart Home Electrician

While many Automated Home readers are smart home installers, we know we also have plenty of ‘smart home curious’ electricians here too 🙂

How To Become a Smart Home Electrician

If you’ve decided to stop dabbling and really want to make the move into the smart home industry then here’s a free webinar worth checking out.

Kris Gamble runs Customised, a smart home install company based in Norfolk and co-presents the Digital Ramble Podcast. His 45 minutes presentation is followed by a Q&A,

Watch the video below (head to around 5:30 if you want to jump straight into the presentation).