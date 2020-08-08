Free Webinar: How To Become a Smart Home Electrician

Electrician to smarthome installer

August 8, 2020

While many Automated Home readers are smart home installers, we know we also have plenty of ‘smart home curious’ electricians here too 🙂

How To Become a Smart Home Electrician

If you’ve decided to stop dabbling and really want to make the move into the smart home industry then here’s a free webinar worth checking out.

Kris Gamble runs Customised, a smart home install company based in Norfolk and co-presents the Digital Ramble Podcast. His 45 minutes presentation is followed by a Q&A,

Watch the video below (head to around 5:30 if you want to jump straight into the presentation).

Be the first to comment on "Free Webinar: How To Become a Smart Home Electrician"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.