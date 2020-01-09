In our current temporary accommodation I was looking for something to light up a hall way based on motion.
Now, as home automation enthusiasts we probably all start to think of Z-Wave or Hue Zigbee motion sensors and hooking them up to smart bulb or a table lamp attached to a plugin module. But wait.
One of our favourite little automations in our last home was this PIR bulb, simple, but brilliantly effective and reliable.
So I looked around for an inexpensive all-in-one solution for our hallway and found this Auraglow plug in PIR motion sensor LED night light with fixed 30 second timer for a little over a tenner.
We’ve had it running for a few weeks now and its perfect for the job. Sometimes the smart move is to go with something really dumb.
Be the first to comment on "Useful Gadget of the Week: Plug In PIR Motion Sensor Hallway LED Night Light"