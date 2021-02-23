Video: Loxone V12 App & Config Hands More Power to Smart Home Owners

In this video Tyron Cosway takes a look at the top 10 new features being released with new v12 of the Loxone App and Config software.

It’s good to see more power being handed to the user, with the addition of an all new Automatic Designer. This allows rules to be created in the mobile app that include IF, AND, OR logic. Here’s the top 10 in full.

01 All-new Automatic Designer with improved UI & new functions

02 Support for PowerView from Hunter Douglas

03 Support for EEBUS interface

04 ModBus templates for VARTA and ÖkoFEN

05 Reset Function Blocks to default settings

06 Sorting function in the Loxone App

07 Object Linking for Function Blocks

08 Object Locking for Function Blocks

09 Lighting Controller: Presence input for mixing-in lighting scenes

10 Network Intercommunication

Check out the video below and visit loxone.com for more info