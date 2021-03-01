Boundary Launch DIY Z-Wave Smart Home Security System

After hitting their Kickstarter funding target in just 48 hours back in June 2019, Edinburgh-based startup Boundary have just launched their new smart home security system.

Installation & Monitoring

The DIY version of the alarm system can be self installed and with the professional installation option it can be Police monitored too.

Having passed a programme of rigorous pre compliance testing, Boundary is currently pending certification (expected to be signed off end Q1) to Grade 2 UK & European alarm testing standards, which not only means that the alarm is robust and performs reliably, but that it is also tamper-proof to would-be burglars. Grade 2 certification is also one of the requirements of insurers as well as the police for an automatic level 1 priority response.

Integration

Boundary say the alarm can be fully controlled from a smart-phone, and operates on Z-wave radio standard.

The DIY system is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Philips Hue integration is listed on the Boundary website too and this appears to be via IFTTT rather than built in Zigbee.

It would be good to see a link up with some smart locks and Boundary say this is on their list of potential integrations to consider.

The Boundary systems uses “industry standard X.509 and TLS” for end-to-end encryption of data and promises over-the-air security updates too.

Unlike similar products of its kind, Boundary is built to last, with a lifespan of seven years. What’s more, the system uses advanced algorithms and technology to check the system remotely, including battery life (CR123A batteries) which, in the sensors, should last over a year.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen another product with such an honest statement as “lifespan of seven years”. We asked boundary what this means exactly and they told us

[The system has a] 12 month warranty, 3 year extended with Plus or Pro plan, the System is designed with 7 year minimum lifetime specification in terms of quality component selection Boundary

Boundary say their security systems will become the only smart alarm in the UK accurate enough to provide an automatic police response and the only truly ‘smart’ alarm system to meet UK and European alarm standards.

