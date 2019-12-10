Crestron Introduces Wireless Horizon EX Dimmers and Keypads [Updated]

Crestron are now shipping their wireless Horizon EX keypads and dimmers. This new line of wall-box controllers features matching dimmers and keypads, enabling residential system integrators to deliver consistent, elegant look throughout the home. Full press release below…

Rijmenam, Belgium – December 10, 2019 –Crestron, a global leader in advanced smart home technology, announced today it is now shipping its wireless Horizon EX keypads and dimmers. Featuring matching dimmers and keypads, the new line of wall-box controllers provides an advanced custom control solution as part of a complete Crestron smart home. Horizon EX universal dimmers are not only beautiful, but also powerful. There’s no minimum load requirement and they offer more reliable LED dimming.

“Now, with the Horizon EX line, our residential systems integrators can deliver a consistent, elegant look throughout the home for hybrid systems. You can’t tell the difference between the dimmers and keypads. The dimmers even have backlit buttons.” John Clancy, VP Residential at Crestron

Flexible design and control options

Available in black, white, and almond with highly configurable 1,2, 3 or 4 gang boxes, the Horizon EX line offers designer aesthetics, superior button feel, four different button styles, interchangeable custom top and bottom trim pieces to suit any décor (faceplates sold separately), and wireless communications.

Programmable backlighting

For enhanced readability under any lighting conditions, every model in the Horizon EX line includes multi-color backlighting that illuminates the high-quality laser engraved text on the buttons. If desired, when the button is pressed it can glow up to two to three times brighter than the inactive buttons. Moreover, each button can be programmed to glow in any color – it’s completely customizable.

infiNET EX wireless communications

With built-in Crestron infiNET EX wireless mesh technology, Horizon EX dimmers and keypads can reliably transmit and receive commands and intelligently integrate with lighting, shades, HVAC, security, and AV for a complete smart home.

Learn more

For more information on the complete line of elegant new Horizon EX wireless keypads and dimmers, visit crestron.com/Horizon.

UPDATE – Creston have informed us that these keypads and dimmers will only be available in 110V, and thus are only meant for the US market.