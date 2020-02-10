Crestron Reveal New MC4-R-I Control System

Crestron have announced their new MC4-R-I Control System at ISE this week…
“The MC4-R-I is designed for ultimate flexibility,” states Jason Oster, Sr. Manager, Product Management Residential Solutions. “It can control hundreds of devices and packs dazzling performance and industry-leading security into a convenient form factor at a great price.”
A secure, high performance, 4-Series control system for the Crestron Home platform, the MC4-R-I is designed to meet the needs of small to mid-sized homes and MDU installations. Designed for ultimate flexibility, the MC4-R-I is powered via PoE, has a full complement of built-in control ports, and includes an infiNET EX wireless gateway. It can be surface- or rack-mounted, and its small size even allows installation behind a TV.
Taken together, the CP4-R and the MC4-R-I represent Crestron’s latest fast, powerful residential control systems, offering customers a Crestron Home solution for any size project.
The new Crestron MC4-R-I will be on display at ISE 2020 in Amsterdam, at Crestron’s booth in hall 2, stand C20.
For more information visit crestron.com.
