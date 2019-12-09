D-Link Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug Can Schedule Your Appliances

D-Link recently introduced the mydlink Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug (DSP-W118) to its Smart Home range.

Setup

Like most smart tech these days, setup is via smartphone app and once the device is on your Wi-Fi network (802.11n/g, WPA/WPA2) then it’s accessible from anywhere in the world with Internet access.

Little’r

This is the new smaller design of smart plug from D-Link which allows it to be used in a double socket without blocking the other outlet (60 x 60 x 65 / 84 mm including prongs).

The button on top allows for local control and theres a status LED too.

What For?

So, what’s it for? Well how about using it to create schedules for your appliance to turn on or off automatically at your desired time.

The socket can switch a maximum load of 3,120 Watts and D-Link says the device itself consumes less that 3 Watts in use.

Integration

The smart socket supports the mydlink app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

You can add voice control via Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant and further integration is available via IFTTT.

The D-Link Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug (DSP-W118) has a 2 year warranty and is available now.

dlink.com : Available from Amazon