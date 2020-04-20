D-Link’s New HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-Based Motion Detection

Earlier this year at CES, D-Link announced their new mydlink Smart Full HD Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8325LH) with ‘intelligent AI-Based motion detection’. We got our hands on one hot off the production line and we’ve been testing it for the last couple of months.

Features

This 1080p (1920 x 1080 a 30 fps) indoor camera has an excellent wide angle 3mm f2.0 lens with a 126° horizontal field of view. We found this really useful in our testing and we were able to fit the entire living room in with the camera sited at the side of our TV.

The camera supports 2.4 GHz 802.11n/g wireless WPA/WPA2/WPA3 (IPv6 is supported) and Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0 for setup with the app (approx dimensions 11 cm high x 8.5 cm wide x 7.5 cm deep).

It features a built in microphone and speaker for 2-way audio so you can talk to your family or even your pets. For extra peace of mind D-Links say they are using AES128-encrypted video and audio streaming. It consumes a maximum 7W in use.

The integrated night vision is effective in total black out at up to 5 metres. Theres a soft click when night vision turns on or off as the filter moves.

AI Motion Detection

The camera also features intelligent motion detection with the ability to set up virtual trip-wires with Person Detection at a boundary (up to 4 zones).

The app provides push notifications along with a messages like – a person was detected. Here’s an example on my Apple Watch. There’s no port forwarding or other router funny business required here, it all just works.

You can then view the clip on your smartphone and download it to your camera roll so you have a local copy too.

We did see some phantom notifications where the sun seemed to fool the system into thinking someone had crossed the threshold we’d set.

Local Recording

As with most modern security cameras you can record to a Cloud service with prices ranging from €2.49 to €9.99 per month depending on the number of cameras and how many days storage you require…

Users can take advantage of the free mydlink Cloud Recording, which stores recorded videos for 24-hours in their personal cloud storage. Alternatively, a range of paid-for options offering recording retention of up to 30-days of footage is also available. D-Link

Unlike many other systems though, the D-Link unit can also use its built-in microSD card slot for local recording too and with support for microSDXC cards up to a maximum capacity of 256 GB you shouldn’t be stuck for space.

The camera also supports ONVIF to a NAS to store recordings instead…

The camera is also compliant to ONVIF Profile S. This gives users additional flexibility when integrating with compatible network video recorders (NVRs) and video management systems (VMS). D-Link

Integration

So what about Smart Home integrations? Well the DCS-8325LH works with the mydlink app and mydlink Smart Home devices.

In addition there’s IFTTT support along with voice control via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Verdict

⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is a tough sector of the market right now with many lower cost alternatives available. But the new DCS-8325LH is a branded 1080p HD wireless camera with a usefully wide angle lens, a fast hassle-free setup, 2-way audio, night vision, AI and local recording. And we recon that will tick most of the boxes for most of the people most of the time.

Available from Amazon : dlink.com

