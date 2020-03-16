EchoMount Pro is PoE Wall Dock for Amazon Echo Dot

Here’s a new PoE powered wall dock for the 3rd Generation Amazon Echo Dot that’s been designed specifically for Custom Installers..

Machined from solid Aluminium, this dock requires a single CAT5 connected to a POE injector or POE switch up to 90 metres away. It fits in a standard 35mm Deep Single UK back box or standard Single US back box.

Mounting the Echo in this orientation dramatically improves the sound and makes it clearly visible around the room. The Alexa platform offers a vast number of integrations with automation systems, lighting controls, multiroom music systems, heating systems and automatic blinds etc as well as all the hundreds of other useful Skills available for Alexa, making this a fantastic addition to any Smarthome.