Exclusive: Loxone Flush-mounted Presence Sensor 1st Fitted in the Automated Home

We’re especially pleased to tell you about Loxone’s latest product, as this new Flush-mounted Presence Sensor Tree was released to us early so we could fit it in the Automated Home in time for today’s announcement.

Flush-mounted Presence Sensor Tree

Back in May Loxone launched the existing Presence Sensor. It is smarter than ever, but still a surface mount unit.

While this is the norm in continental Europe, where concrete ceilings are often used, they can look a little chunky in the UK, especially when you see them next to the sleek, low profile Loxone Spots and Loxone ceiling speakers.

Slim is Here

But now slim is here as the Presence Sensor is available in this new flush mount form factor (part number 100466 in white & 100467 in anthracite). As well as movement it also includes light level and audio sensors on-board and these are what helps to set it apart from a regular PIR.

Check out this video as we unbox the sensor, take a look around it and install it in our ceiling…

Once motion has been detected, ‘presence’ can be extended by a sound coming into the acoustic sensor – people chatting or music playing for example. The thresholds for these sounds can be individually adjusted in the Config software during setup.

Sensible Sensor

The new in-ceiling movement sensor fits into the same 68mm diameter hole as the Loxone LED spots and ends up looking very similar to them once installed.

As always with a Loxone system, the presence sensor can be used in conjunction with many other inputs to make intelligent decisions around the home.

Installers and home owners alike will welcome the launch of this new slim profile sensor which is available from today – and they certainly look great in the Automated Home. Check out the link and the video below for more info…

loxone.com

Features

Detect movement and presence through infrared and acoustic sensors

High detection field with a detection angle of 360° horizontal and 110° vertical (giving you an 8m detection field at a ceiling height of 3m).

Integrated brightness sensor (measuring range 0 to 0.83000lx)

Individually adjustable acoustic sensor threshold value for presence detection.

Individually adjustable acoustic sensor threshold value for the burglar alarm.

Simple limitation of the detection range using a sticker for the Fresnel lens

Award Winning

Loxone are on a roll currently, and to top it off they recently won the ‘smart home’ category in this years Callwey Awards, which is particularly focused on sustainability and innovation. As the winner, Loxone will be exhibited at the German Museum of Architecture until January 2021.