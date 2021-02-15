EZVIZ Launch LC1C Smart Outdoor HD WiFi Camera with Floodlight

Last week EZVIZ announced the UK launch of their latest smart home security device. The LC1C is a CCTV camera with a motion-sensitive floodlight that can be set-up to illuminate intruders and with its PIR human detection system, intelligently recognising people who may be trespassing, revealing them with the powerful 2000 lumen floodlight.

Its 270° sensor can detect intruders from a wide area and thanks to a starlight standard sensor the makers says users can see up to 25 meters away with the camera’s advanced night vision. The on-board 100DB alarm can also be activated if there is any unexpected movement to notify the home owner.

The LC1C can be rotated to face the direction required and has been designed to connect to an existing outdoor light or be installed as a completely new unit (in both instances professional installation is recommended).

The onboard Wi-Fi module of the LC1C leverages a Power Amplifier to improve its signal strength and anti-interference capability. In addition, and EZVIZ say the two powerful built-in antennas make ensure the LC1C stays online better than ever.

Talk to the Animals

Users can also monitor their home whenever and wherever using the accompanying app that lets them view, listen and speak to visitors or pets from a smartphone, PC or MAC thanks to its two-way talk function.

The device also filters out background noise for enhanced voice quality. Users can also manually turn the lights on and off, as well as change the brightness of the lights via the app.

The internal waterproof MIC supports audio pickup within five meters and video recording with sound via the app. In addition, the push notification option alerts home owners to any disturbances or suspicious behaviour so they’re fully informed at all times.

Integration & Automation

Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant as well as IFTTT, the LC1C floodlight is designed to link with the home’s existing smart home devices.

Additionally, users can set schedules, create detection areas as well as review and share live footage or playback previous filming. The floodlight holds a MicroSD card of up to 256GB for local storage of footage or users can sign up to the EZVIZ Cloud Storage system (subject to subscription costs). Thanks to the efficient H.265 video compression technology, the LC1C saves more videos than traditional cameras using the H.264 codec.

EZVIZ say the camera has a two year warranty and an IP65 enclosure rating, meaning that it’s resistant to rain, snow and other harsh weather conditions.

The EZVIZ LC1C floodlight camera is available now from Amazon.

