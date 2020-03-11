Faradite Release New Outdoor Motion Sensor 360

Faradite have launched their latest smart home product, the new Motion Sensor 360 – IP67.

We are delighted to introduce our brand new Motion Sensor 360 – IP67 – Volt Free an IP67 rated volt free motion sensor, opening a whole new world of automation possibilities in wet rooms, grounds and gardens.

The indoor version of this sensor is already big hit with custom installers as its low profile looks particularly good compared to many of its competitors. The new outdoor version uses the same slim design and is available in white or black.

You can use it indoors in busy kitchens and steamy bathrooms, or of course, outdoors. Remove the springs and the ribbing on the outer case allows for it to be held in place with silicon, perhaps mounted in a sleeper like the photo above.

Its IP67 rating is defined as ‘dust tight’ but that also protects the unit against immersion in water for 30 minutes at depths of 150mm to 1000mm

The sensor is compatible with smart home systems from Loxone, Crestron, Control4, Lutron and Rako and Faradite say it has a 5 x 5 metre detection area when mounted at a height of 2.5m. The unit is powered with 5-35V DC and provides a fully volt free output.

To find out more visit www.faradite.com and check out the video below.