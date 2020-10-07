Loxone Reveal New Tree to Air Bridge

In the first of several announcements coming over the next few weeks during Automation-October, Loxone have revealed their new Tree to Air Bridge.

This module allows you to expand the Air range in an exiting installation, or easily add Loxone Air wireless devices to an existing Loxone Tree setup…

Loxone Tree to Air Bridge

This versatile device is used to add or extend the Loxone Air signal in an installation. Whether you need to expand the Air range in an existing installation or introduce the option of Air altogether, the Tree to Air Bridge is the go-to device.

Fits into a conventional backbox as it measures just 38.4 x 34.2 x 10.5mm

Facilitates the communication between the cabinet and local Air devices within its range

Supports up to 49 Loxone Air devices

Can be added to an existing run of Tree cable in an installation

Built-in Loxone Air antenna

loxone.com

Electrical Data

Power Supply: 12 … 28VDC

Power consumption: typ. 183mW, max. 250mW

Power loss at max. load: max. 250mW

Interfaces: Loxone Tree: connection with Loxone Miniserver / Tree Extension

Loxone Air: 868MHz (SRD Band Europe), 4 channels available

max. Power 15.1mW e.r.p.

915MHz (ISM Band Region 2), 10 channels available

max. Power 13.2mW

Ambient temperature: -40 … 70°C / -40 … 158°F

Humidity: max. 95% r.H. (non condensing)

Connections

Wire cross-section: 0.25 … 0.8mm² / AWG23 … 18

Stripping length: 5mm / 0.2″

Temperature resistance: -40 … 105°C / -40 … 221°F

Orange / White: 24VDC / GND

Green / White: Loxone Tree