Loxone Reveal New Tree to Air Bridge

In the first of several announcements coming over the next few weeks during Automation-October, Loxone have revealed their new Tree to Air Bridge.
This module allows you to expand the Air range in an exiting installation, or easily add Loxone Air wireless devices to an existing Loxone Tree setup…
Loxone Tree to Air Bridge
This versatile device is used to add or extend the Loxone Air signal in an installation. Whether you need to expand the Air range in an existing installation or introduce the option of Air altogether, the Tree to Air Bridge is the go-to device.
- Fits into a conventional backbox as it measures just 38.4 x 34.2 x 10.5mm
- Facilitates the communication between the cabinet and local Air devices within its range
- Supports up to 49 Loxone Air devices
- Can be added to an existing run of Tree cable in an installation
- Built-in Loxone Air antenna
Electrical Data
Power Supply: 12 … 28VDC
Power consumption: typ. 183mW, max. 250mW
Power loss at max. load: max. 250mW
Interfaces: Loxone Tree: connection with Loxone Miniserver / Tree Extension
Loxone Air: 868MHz (SRD Band Europe), 4 channels available
max. Power 15.1mW e.r.p.
915MHz (ISM Band Region 2), 10 channels available
max. Power 13.2mW
Ambient temperature: -40 … 70°C / -40 … 158°F
Humidity: max. 95% r.H. (non condensing)
Connections
Wire cross-section: 0.25 … 0.8mm² / AWG23 … 18
Stripping length: 5mm / 0.2″
Temperature resistance: -40 … 105°C / -40 … 221°F
Orange / White: 24VDC / GND
Green / White: Loxone Tree
