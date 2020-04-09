Review: TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip with USB

The UK version of this popular smart device from TP-Link has recently launched here and we were eager to give it a try.

The KP303 is a powerstrip with 3 individually addressable mains outlets (max total loading 13 Amps), plus 2 always on USB charging ports (2.4 Amps total).

It is surge protected too (T3 level) so offers some safeguards for sensitive electronics from mains spikes. With its built-in 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n WiFi, it requires no proprietary hubs to operate, just your regular Wi-Fi router.

Measuring 26 x 6.4 x 3.9 cm and having a few more curves than your common or garden 3-gang extension, it’s clear that a bit more thought and design has gone into this unit. There are convenient wall mount screw holes on the back for both vertical and horizontal orientations too.

Setup is quick and painless, using the Kasa App. While each socket has its own local switch and corresponding status light beside it (LEDs can be disabled in the settings), the real interest here is using the power strip for some home automation.

Schedules, Timers & Voice Control

Using the Kasa app (Android and iOS) you can name each device and give it an icon.

Then you can set schedules (including ones based on Sunrise and Sunset for your location) as well as timers for lights and appliances plugged in to the sockets.

Other screens include the ‘Away’ mode to mimic home occupancy as well as the runtime counter which monitors the time each connected device has been in use (although not the energy used).

Integration

The smart sockets can be included in Groups and Scenes within the Kasa ecosystem and you can also control your appliances with your voice (via Alexa and the Google Assistant).

I’ve been using our Google / Nest Home Hub to test the unit and it works well and responds quickly – “Hey Google, turn on the bedroom light”. You can hear the relays click as they operate but it’s not loud by any means.

In addition you can integrate other smart home components via IFTTT and Samsung SmartThings.

Verdict

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

After a few weeks at my bedside the KP303 has proved to be fast and reliable. Its great value too, a quality extension lead with three smart sockets and a 2 port USB charger all in a contemporary designed enclosure from a well respected brand.

The TP-Link KP303 Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip is currently an Amazon Choice product and available for around £35.

TP-Link KP303 Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip Multiple Smart Control - 3 smart outlets can be separately managed and 2 always-on USB ports;

Surge Protection - Shields sensitive electronics and appliances from sudden power surges and spikes;

Compatibility - Works with Alexa and Google Assistant for Voice Control

Remote Access - Control devices connected to the Smart Plug wherever you use the free Kasa app on your phone;

Schedule and Timer - Schedule/Timer the smart plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed.

tp-link.com : Available from Amazon

