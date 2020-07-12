Useful Gadget of the Week: Double Mains Socket with USB A & USB C Charging Ports

I’m looking around at these at the minute for the new house. We’re in that middle ground where a lot of new tech comes with USB C ports, while a lot of older tech still uses USB A.

If you don’t want to use adaptors or buy new leads then this might be just what you’ve been looking for. From BG Electrical’s Nexus rang, this double mains UK wall socket has both USB Type A and USB Type C charging ports built-in.

Not to be confused with a USB PD (Power Delivery) charger, something you’d use to charge a MacBook or other laptop, this unit can charge smartphones, tablets and cameras etc – 5V. Type A max – 2.4A, Type C max – 3A (Shared 4.2A).

They fit in a standard UK 25mm back box and the cheapest option is this white version. It’s available in 4 metal finishes too –

Available from Amazon

2 Reviews BG Electrical Double Switched Fast Charging Power Socket with Type A and C USB Charging Ports, 13 A, Brushed Steel SLEEK AND SLIM BRUSHED STEEL DOUBLE SWITCHED POWER SOCKET: From BG Electrical, has softly rounded corners and colour matching fixing screws - combining quality with modern elegance

TRUST IN THE 'SMART' USB FEATURES: Which standby once your device has fully charged and it can also auto detect your USB device and adjust its charging pattern - making it suitable for iPhone and android appliances

CONVENIENTLY ANGLED IN - LINE COLOUR CODED CAPTIVE SCREW TERMINALS: Makes it incredibly easy to install and to connect the wires, setting it up as one terminal - even with the addition of the USB ports

