Useful Gadget of the Week: Ener-J Smart Wifi Dimmer Switch

Here’s an interesting and affordable smart home dimmer switch for the UK that’s packed full of features.

The Ener-J smart dimmable touch switch uses 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n WiFi so no hub is required and it works with LED / CFL lighting up to 220W and incandescents up to 300W (the switch itself uses around around 0.5W in standby).

The makers say they have used ‘optimized dimming algorithms’ to maximise compatibility so their circuit does not cause lights to flicker at any brightness.



The dimming level is set by sliding your finger up and down the touch surface and the LED indicator on the front shows the level at a glance.

Integration

Once fitted you can control your lights from the ENERJ App (Android and iOS) as well as setting schedules and timers. In addition it integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for voice control. You can also connect it to IFTTT for some smart home logic and it works with the Tuya and Smart Life apps too.

A neutral wire is required, as is a 35mm deep wall box.

TIP: If your back boxes aren’t deep enough consider using a spacer like this instead.

Visit ENERJ for more info and check out this Geek Street video review too.

