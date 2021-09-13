Video: Homey Launch Freemium Smart Home Cloud Controller & Homey Bridge

Homey Bridge

September 13, 2021

Athom, Dutch creators of the Homey smart home system have reinvented the controller as an app and Cloud service. The makers say that Homey works with many cloud-connected devices, such as Philips Hue, Sonos, Spotify and can connect to 50.000+ smart home devices from 1000+ brands.

No hardware is needed to try it out and you can start off on the free tier with the Cloud only service and up to 5 Cloud devices.

If you want more than that, and you will, then a monthly £2.99 subscription allows you to control unlimited devices and adds access to Homeys powerful logic engine.

Homey Bridge

The next step is to add the £69 Homey Bridge. This new device has on-board hardware so you can add Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave, 433 MHz and Infrared control to your setup.

Finally, the Homey Pro controller is still available at £399 with the advantages shown in the comparison table below.

Check out the keynote video below and visit homey.app

Homey Comparison Table

