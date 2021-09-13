Video: Homey Launch Freemium Smart Home Cloud Controller & Homey Bridge

Athom, Dutch creators of the Homey smart home system have reinvented the controller as an app and Cloud service. The makers say that Homey works with many cloud-connected devices, such as Philips Hue, Sonos, Spotify and can connect to 50.000+ smart home devices from 1000+ brands.

No hardware is needed to try it out and you can start off on the free tier with the Cloud only service and up to 5 Cloud devices.

If you want more than that, and you will, then a monthly £2.99 subscription allows you to control unlimited devices and adds access to Homeys powerful logic engine.

The next step is to add the £69 Homey Bridge. This new device has on-board hardware so you can add Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave, 433 MHz and Infrared control to your setup.

Finally, the Homey Pro controller is still available at £399 with the advantages shown in the comparison table below.

Check out the keynote video below and visit homey.app