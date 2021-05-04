Video: Loxone Reveal New Intercom Doorbell

Earlier today Loxone revealed their new doorbell with integrated video intercom.

The real glass-fronted device includes a backlit bell button with proximity sensor, microphone, hidden speaker and a new HD (1280×720) 120 degree wide angle camera.

The ‘splashproof’ (IP44 certified) unit has a 16mm profile and does not require a backbox, instead using a frame for easy installation on almost any surface. In addition it can be mounted with an NFC Code Touch for maximum functionality.

The new hardware is built in their Baudisch operation in Germany, keeping the design and manufacturing all under Loxone’s vertically-integrated control.

On the connections side the new intercom has an integrated Tree Branch (up to 50 devices, max 3W) including a 24v output, along with a PoE Ethernet connection.

There’s end to end encryption and SIP support to allow you to talk to visitors at your door from your smartphone or wall-mounted tablet. Push notifications can now include an image of your visitor and with the integrated text to speech feature you can send messages to your door too.

By their own admission Loxone called out their old intercom today for its ancient styling. We’d add ‘rubbish camera’ to that too. While we’ll have to live with that at the Automated Home, new buyers will welcome this great looking new device at a much keener price. The Loxone Video Intercom will be available in White (Item No: 100484) or Anthracite (Item No: 100485) for £470 when it launches in August.

Check out the launch video below and visit loxone.com for more info.