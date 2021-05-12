Will It Matter?

Back in late 2019 a group including Amazon, Apple, Google and Zigbee announced they were developing the new open source Connected Home Over IP standard. Now that CHIP project has been rebranded as – Matter. The Zigbee Alliance has also changed its name and is now the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

While the smart home desperately needs a widely adopted standard, is this the one that will matter?

Isn’t it time our devices just worked? Smart objects should be reliable, secure, and work seamlessly together. For too long, disconnected platforms and disparate development paths have caused confusion for consumers, while complicating lives for developers and innovators.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (formerly Zigbee Alliance) is breaking down these barriers to IoT growth and adoption -interoperability, walled gardens and complexity – through Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP), and are now announcing its new brand.

We expect this brand to be one that consumers and users can recognize and trust; one which promises simplicity,interoperability, reliability and security.

As matter is a building block for life, Matter is the common foundation built into smart devices, allowing them to interact seamlessly, reliably, and securely. As an industry unifying technology, Matter will create a smart world greater than the sum of its parts, with new experiences for the user, and new opportunities for developers. Matter is more: more connections between more objects. More ways to keep smart homes and buildings humming. More time for developers to focus on innovation.

As part of this, we have also rebranded to the Connectivity Standards Alliance, which better aligns with our role in shaping the future of the IoT by creating world-wide standards that impact the market. Our members are poised for fast growth with early access to the Matter specification and opportunities to influence this new unifying standard currently being built by over 180 member companies.

Join us in building a foundation for innovation and future growth of the IoT. Get an exclusive look into this technology, the device types, and security measures that currently make up Matter – and see how your teams, products, customers and consumers will directly benefit.