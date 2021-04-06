Yale Linus Smart Lock Partners with Philips Hue

The integration of the Philips Hue smart lighting system and the Yale Linus motorised Smart Lock has just been announced. Check out the links and the details below.

Yale has just announced a partnership with Philips Hue, the leader in smart lighting. Thanks to the integration, consumers using Philips Hue in conjunction with the brand new, motorised Linus Smart Lock from Yale will benefit from great new functionalities.

Whether you’ve dreamed of arriving home to an entryway that lights up when you unlock the door, immediately making you feel welcome and secure, or searching for a life hack that will help you remember to turn the lights off when you leave the house, the new integration of Philips Hue and Yale Linus Smart lock will offer you exactly that!

The Yale Sync Smart and SR alarms already integrate with Philip Hue from Signify. Combining light and sound to create the ultimate double deterrent, the integration with Philips Hue discourages would-be burglars whilst giving homeowners visual reassurance that their home is protected.

Now, the integration with Linus will provide consumers with even more peace of mind, knowing their home is safe – no matter where they are, and bring magic to how they experience everyday tasks with a truly customized, smart home experience.

Once the Linus Smart Lock is installed on the door and Philips Hue is set up within the home, consumers will be able to enjoy these great new features:

Welcome Home with Lights: Get a brilliant welcome home as the lights turn on and the door unlocks automatically, lighting your way inside.

Leave Home Worry-Free: Use one-touch locking with your Yale Smart Keypad when you leave home and your lights will switch off. Automate your lights to simulate your presence at home and gain peace-of-mind while you're away.

Share Access to Your Home: Make your guests feel welcome in their home away from home with lights that magically turn on and a door that unlocks via their phone or keypad.

With door locks and lights playing such integral roles in the home, it makes perfect sense to sync them in a way that streamlines management of the two functions. Both are features of the home that we interact with multiple times a day and have evolved well beyond their initial basic feature sets in the past few years. By integrating home access and lighting, consumers will be able to make their front door experience even smarter.

As a leading provider of smart home security solutions trusted by millions of people around the world, Yale is committed to expanding its smart product ecosystem, and providing integrations with trusted partners to enhance consumers’ smart home experience.

yalehome.co.uk : philips-hue.com