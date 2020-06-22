AutoHome Rewards: Win the Konnected Smart Alarm Panel

Many of us have an ancient wired security alarm in our homes. Sad little beige boxes under the stairs that actually have a world of potential for some useful home automation.

The Konnected Alarm Panel is a new option for just that task, clever hardware that provides a way for home automation enthusiasts to re-purpose those sensors for some intelligent living. It’s been designed to be simple for users with varying DIY skills to install.

Re-using the sensors that are already in the home (door / window contacts, motion, glass-break, water/leak, freeze, IR beam) allows you to employ them in the logic for smart lights and thermostats etc. And remember, wired sensors never need batteries or recharging.

Once installed you can use your smartphone to auto arm and disarm your system, eliminating the need to use codes required in traditional home security alarms.

The system is available in 6, 12, 18, and 24 zone kits.

Integration

When you retrofit the Konnected board (to almost any wired alarm system) it will integrate with smart home systems like SmartThings, openHab, Home Assistant, Hubitat, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, MQQTT, Mozilla IoT and others.

Works seamlessly with popular home automation platforms and connects to 1000s of smart home devices. Now works with SmartThings without any additional hardware! A SmartThings hub is no longer required.

Chance to Win

Thanks to the guys at Konnected, we have one of their Alarm Panel 2 systems, worth $99, to give away. For the chance to win, simply complete the steps below…

1. Follow Automated Home on Instagram.

2. Join the Automated Home Discussion Group.

3. Post a comment below that you have completed steps 1 & 2

The competition is open to anyone world wide and closes at midnight BST on Sunday 5th July 2020. Check out full T&C here and Good Luck!

Konnected.io