AutoHome Rewards: Win the Konnected Smart Alarm Panel

Konnected Alarm Giveaway

June 22, 2020

Many of us have an ancient wired security alarm in our homes. Sad little beige boxes under the stairs that actually have a world of potential for some useful home automation.

The Konnected Alarm Panel is a new option for just that task, clever hardware that provides a way for home automation enthusiasts to re-purpose those sensors for some intelligent living. It’s been designed to be simple for users with varying DIY skills to install.

Re-using the sensors that are already in the home (door / window contacts, motion, glass-break, water/leak, freeze, IR beam) allows you to employ them in the logic for smart lights and thermostats etc. And remember, wired sensors never need batteries or recharging.

Once installed you can use your smartphone to auto arm and disarm your system, eliminating the need to use codes required in traditional home security alarms.

The system is available in 6, 12, 18, and 24 zone kits.

Integration

When you retrofit the Konnected board (to almost any wired alarm system) it will integrate with smart home systems like SmartThings, openHab, Home Assistant, Hubitat, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, MQQTT, Mozilla IoT and others.

Works seamlessly with popular home automation platforms and connects to 1000s of smart home devices. Now works with SmartThings without any additional hardware! A SmartThings hub is no longer required.

Chance to Win

Thanks to the guys at Konnected, we have one of their Alarm Panel 2 systems, worth $99, to give away. For the chance to win, simply complete the steps below…

1. Follow Automated Home on Instagram.
2. Join the Automated Home Discussion Group.
3. Post a comment below that you have completed steps 1 & 2

The competition is open to anyone world wide and closes at midnight BST on Sunday 5th July 2020. Check out full T&C here and Good Luck!

Konnected.io 

15 Comments on "AutoHome Rewards: Win the Konnected Smart Alarm Panel"

  1. Steve Pillings | June 22, 2020 at 8:15 am |

    Done, looks an interesting tech and one am very keen to take a look at

  2. pragmatic | June 22, 2020 at 8:38 am |

    Done, been following this for a while. Looks like a great upgrade to an existing alarm panel.

  3. Derek Holtham | June 22, 2020 at 8:55 am |

    Done. I’ve been trying to figure out how to beef up our old alarm system for a while, and this looks a very interesting option!

  4. Travis McElroy | June 22, 2020 at 4:02 pm |

    Done both. I have been looking into Konnected to take over all the sensors that are already built in. Looking forward to trying this out!

  5. David Denbigh | June 22, 2020 at 6:01 pm |

    I’ve done both. Looks like a very interesting piece of kit

  6. Aaron Shepherd | June 22, 2020 at 8:29 pm |

    Completed both steps.

  7. Ross | June 22, 2020 at 8:37 pm |

    Done! Great prize & really enjoy the @automatedhome content

  8. James Hall | June 22, 2020 at 9:06 pm |

    Done! Looks like really great equipment.

  9. Kul Raj | June 22, 2020 at 9:42 pm |

    Steps 1 & 2 completed for the konnected alarm panel prize.
    Thanks

  10. Geraint Morris | June 22, 2020 at 10:23 pm |

    Done. Been looking at these for ages.

  11. Marc Fuller | June 23, 2020 at 4:55 am |

    Done and done.

  12. Mark G | June 23, 2020 at 5:30 am |

    Done, always interested in another group to discuss automation.

  13. Blagojce Kolicoski | June 23, 2020 at 7:50 am |

    Done with step 1 and 2!

  14. Kyle S | June 23, 2020 at 9:04 am |

    Done. Have the original board and it’s still going strong after 2 yrs.

  15. Stuart Grimshaw | June 23, 2020 at 1:39 pm |

    Done!

