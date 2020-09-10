Video: IFTTT Announce New Pro Version with Paid for Subscription

Linden Tibbets, IFTTT Founder and CEO has announced a new Pro tier for the most popular integration service in the Cloud.

The Pro service is launching with a ‘set your price’ promotion, to gauge users reaction and will provide subscribers with access to…

Unlimited Applet creation

Multi-step Applets with queries, conditional logic and multiple actions

Faster execution for polling and realtime Applets

Customer support

The standard free tier now allows uses to create a maximum of just 3 applets of their own. However they can still use unlimited Applets that have already been published by brands or other users.

Visit ifttt.com/pro and watch this video for more info.