Video: IFTTT Announce New Pro Version with Paid for Subscription

IFTTT Pro

September 10, 2020

Linden Tibbets, IFTTT Founder and CEO has announced a new Pro tier for the most popular integration service in the Cloud.

The Pro service is launching with a ‘set your price’ promotion, to gauge users reaction and will provide subscribers with access to…

  • Unlimited Applet creation
  • Multi-step Applets with queries, conditional logic and multiple actions
  • Faster execution for polling and realtime Applets
  • Customer support

The standard free tier now allows uses to create a maximum of just 3 applets of their own. However they can still use unlimited Applets that have already been published by brands or other users.

Visit ifttt.com/pro and watch this video for more info.

1 Comment on "Video: IFTTT Announce New Pro Version with Paid for Subscription"

  1. michal | September 10, 2020 at 10:07 am |

    So, big disconnect action starts now.

