Video: The Hook Up Ranks the Best Smart Home Project Ideas

Here’s another great video from The Hook Up channel.

This one sets out to rank many of the most popular home automation tasks, lighting, security, shading etc, and rates them by how worthwhile a task they are.

It’s a great resource if you are setting out on your smart home journey or already a home automator trying to decide what to do next.

The only thing I’d change would be to have the “Strong Secure WiFi” in their must have tier, apart from that it looks like a great list…