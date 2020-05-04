Watch This: Tour of YouTuber’s New Smart Dream Home

The family from the YouTube channel ‘What’s Inside’ recently moved into an incredible new custom home in Utah.

Now Dan Markham has uploaded a new video to their second Channel with a tour of the Home Automation elements of their new pad.

It features a Control4 system with smart lighting, electric blinds, voice controlled taps, more than 20 CCTV security cameras and around 200 speakers, including a subwoofer being fitted in the shower.

Here’s the 20 minute tour of this smart dream home…